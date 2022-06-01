MLB Rumors: Latest on Brett Gardner’s Options with Yankees, Blue Jays and Braves | Bleacher Report

Mike Stobe/Getty Photographs

Free-agent outfielder Brett Gardner reportedly turned down presents from a number of groups for the reason that finish of the 2021 season.

In accordance with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Gardner declined a one-year, $6 million contract from the Toronto Blue Jays after the MLB lockout and didn’t pursue a possibility with the Atlanta Braves once they expressed curiosity.

The New York Yankees are the one crew Gardner has performed for, and Rosenthal famous it was “probably” they’re the one crew with which he would signal.

Because the Yankees seem to have moved on, nevertheless, the 38-year-old’s profession could also be over.

Gardner made his MLB debut in 2008 and spent 14 seasons with the Yankees, turning into probably the most beloved gamers of the post-dynasty period.

Whereas Gardner was largely considered as a hard-nosed function participant, he wasn’t with out particular person accolades, incomes one All-Star nod and one Gold Glove Award.

The South Carolina native was additionally a part of the Yankees’ World Sequence championship crew in 2009, and after CC Sabathia retired in 2019, Gardner was the one participant from that membership nonetheless on the roster.

Gardner slashed .256/.342/.398 and registered 139 residence runs, 578 RBI, 943 runs and 274 stolen bases in 1,688 regular-season video games.

He ranks third on the Bronx Bombers’ all-time steals listing and eighth on the crew’s triples listing with 73.

Over the previous few years, the expectation was for Gardner to be extra of a fourth outfielder than a full-time starter, however he nonetheless bought common at-bats.

Final season, Gardner appeared in 140 video games and hit .222 with 10 residence runs, 39 RBI, 47 runs and 4 steals.

Whereas Gardner had back-to-back seasons with effectively over 40 steals in 2010 and 2011, he ran much less later in his profession and upped his energy. In actual fact, he’s just a few years faraway from setting profession highs with 28 homers and 74 RBI in 2019.

There was some thought New York would carry Gardner again once more this season, however room was scarce since Aaron Choose, Joey Gallo, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton are the crew’s prime 4 outfielders.

Moreover, the Yanks have a utility participant in Marwin Gonzalez who can play the nook outfield spots, and so they have a speedy additional outfielder in Tim Locastro.

There may be additionally little incentive for the Yankees to signal Gardner now, as they’re using a scorching streak and personal the most effective document in Main League Baseball at 23-8.

That would change if harm points crop up throughout the season, however there isn’t a indication New York is seeking to carry Gardner again into the fold.

No matter what the long run holds for Gardner, he’ll at all times be considered as a fan favourite amongst Yankees supporters and will make sense as a coach down the road if he desires to pursue that line of labor.