MLB Rumors: Latest on Xander Bogaerts, Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras Trade Buzz | Bleacher Report

Elsa/Getty Pictures

Though the eyes of Main League Baseball followers are skilled squarely on the World Collection, the top of the Fall Basic will result in many questions for all 30 groups.

That is actually going to be a busy offseason, particularly given the uncertainty across the labor negotiations and the likelihood of a piece stoppage when the present CBA expires on Dec. 2.

That’s going to have a big affect on when enterprise will get achieved. Free company formally begins 5 days after the World Collection ends, however historical past has proven that groups do not normally make offers for marquee gamers till the winter conferences on the earliest.

All of that’s price preserving in thoughts for the long run. For now, although, there’s loads of buzz happening about among the largest gamers who might be on the transfer this offseason.

Xander Bogaerts Getting ready to Hit Free Company After 2022

After buying and selling Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers previous to the beginning of the 2020 season, the long-term way forward for the Boston Crimson Sox was tied on to Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers turning into All-Stars.

That mission was achieved in 2021, as each gamers had been named to the Midsummer Basic and performed key roles within the Crimson Sox reaching the American League Championship Collection.

Devers and Bogaerts stay underneath contract to the Crimson Sox subsequent season, however issues get murky past that.

Per ESPN’s Joon Lee, Bogaerts is planning on utilizing the choose out in his contract after subsequent season to grow to be a free agent.

The Crimson Sox signed Bogaerts to a six-year, $120 million contract earlier than the 2019 season. The deal features a $20 million participant choice for 2023, per Spotrac.

Timing is an important a part of free company. Bogaerts would nearly actually entice plenty of consideration if he may choose out this offseason, however he would even be competing with the likes of Corey Seager and Carlos Correa as the highest shortstop.

The highest potential free-agent shortstops after subsequent season embody Tim Anderson and Trea Turner, however there is a steep drop to in talent after these two gamers. Dansby Swanson, who solely has one full season with an OPS over .800 in his profession (2020), would doubtless be No. 3.

Bogaerts can be 30 years previous after subsequent season, however he is remained a top quality defensive shortstop at the same time as he is gotten older. The three-time All-Star ranked eighth amongst all certified shortstops in FanGraphs defensive worth (8.3) and ninth in out of zone performs (106) in 2021.

Hitting is one factor that Bogaerts has by no means struggled to do. He has a .290/.353/.459 profession slash line and has slugged not less than .493 in every of the final 4 seasons.

So long as Bogaerts has one other robust season in 2022, there isn’t any cause for him to not see what the market has to supply him.

Anthony Rizzo Longing for Yankees Reunion

A disappointing 2021 season has left the New York Yankees with plenty of issues to guage as they appear to enhance subsequent yr.

First base is one space that might have a gap, relying on what the Yankees need to do with Anthony Rizzo.

If Rizzo has his approach, he can be carrying pinstripes subsequent season. Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger cited a member of the family as saying that Rizzo is “fairly keen” to return to New York in 2022.

The Yankees will have nine free brokers this offseason. Rizzo, Corey Kluber and Brett Gardner are essentially the most distinguished in that group. It appears unlikely that Gardner, whose .689 OPS in 2021 was his worst since he was a rookie (.582 in 2008), can be again.

Kluber may go both approach. The 2-time American League Cy Younger winner was efficient when he pitched (3.83 ERA), however accidents restricted him to 80 innings over 16 begins. He is solely pitched 116.2 innings over the previous three seasons mixed and can flip 36 on April 10.

Rizzo was a stable hitter in 2021 between his time with the Yankees and Chicago Cubs. The three-time All-Star had a .248/.344/.440 slash line in 141 video games.

The primary-base market seems robust on the prime, with Freddie Freeman and Brandon Belt main the best way.

Belt is a risky participant due to his harm historical past. He has missed not less than 25 video games in six of the previous eight seasons, together with 65 in 2021. Provided that he’ll flip 34 on April 20, betting on him staying wholesome going ahead looks like a excessive threat.

Freeman is likely one of the most sturdy gamers in MLB. The reigning NL MVP has solely missed 4 video games prior to now 4 seasons mixed.

The Yankees may additionally wager on Luke Voit staying wholesome. He is been a productive offensive participant when he is been capable of play. The 30-year-old has a .267/.357/.510 slash line in 5 MLB seasons, however that solely covers 351 video games due to accidents.

Rizzo cannot be counted to supply on the similar stage he did at his peak with the Cubs, however he simply may find yourself being the most secure choice for the Yankees at first base as a result of he not often will get damage.

Cubs Reportedly Purchasing Willson Contreras

The Cubs are mired within the early phases of a rebuild that began final season by buying and selling a lot of the remaining core from their 2016 World Collection roster, together with Rizzo, Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant.

One of many few holdovers from that squad is Willson Contreras, although his future with the membership may be very a lot unsure.

Per The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer “will nearly actually store” Contreras this offseason if the 2 sides cannot comply with a long-term extension.

Contreras is a troublesome participant to guage for a brand new contract as a result of his profession has been mired by inconsistency. He ranked 39th amongst all catchers final season in framing, per Baseball Savant.

It seemed like Contreras made vital strides in that space throughout the 2020 season, when he ranked 10th general.

The Venezuela native threw out a career-low 21 p.c of basestealers in 2021, per Baseball Reference. It was his first time finishing worse than the league common in that class.

Contreras’ bat does put him among the many higher backstops in MLB. The 2-time All-Star ranked fourth out of 15 catchers with not less than 400 plate appearances in homers (21), fifth in slugging share (.438), sixth in on-base share (.340) and fifth in weighted on-base common (.337), per FanGraphs.

The 29-year-old made $6.65 million in 2021 and has yet another yr of arbitration remaining earlier than turning into a free agent.

Given the state of the Cubs roster coming off a 71-91 season, there’s little incentive for the entrance workplace to maintain Contreras. He performs a demanding place the place few gamers can age gracefully.

Buster Posey resurrected his profession with the San Francisco Giants partially due to how he was managed. The 2012 NL MVP routinely solely performed two of three video games in most collection throughout the common season.

Contreras’ up-and-down MLB profession so far does make him a dangerous gamble for any workforce. His upside is excessive sufficient to make him price betting on, particularly for a possible contender seeking to improve its lineup.