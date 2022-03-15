MLB rumors: Red Sox join Freddie Freeman sweepstakes; Astros looking at Carlos Correa reunion?

Main League Baseball’s lockout-delayed offseason continues to play catch-up at a blistering tempo as spring coaching camps open. Which means we have some catching as much as do on the subject of rumors. Let’s do exactly that with Tuesday’s provide of free company and commerce buzz.

Shortstop Carlos Correa, our high free agent of the 2021-22 offseason, stays in the marketplace. For a while, the expectation is that the Astros lifer will signal elsewhere this winter, however maybe that was a hasty conclusion:

The Astros received the pennant final season, which implies their World Sequence aspirations are nonetheless very a lot alive. These aspirations can be considerably extra alive if they may re-up with Correa, who hits like an All-Star first baseman whereas additionally offering glorious protection on the premium place of shortstop. The Astros beforehand made an effort to signal Correa to an extension final spring, however their provide to him was not a very critical one. As long as they admire the going charges for a participant of Correa’s ability stage and relative youth, the Astros determine to have a bonus over all different comers.

The Braves’ latest commerce for Matt Olson signifies that franchise legend Freddie Freeman can be enjoying elsewhere subsequent season. The Dodgers, Yankees, Blue Jays, and Rays are already recognized to have an interest, and now you may add the Pink Sox to the rising checklist:

The Pink Sox have Bobby Dalbec at first base, and he confirmed enchancment down the stretch final season. Freeman, nonetheless, can be a considerable improve. He is 32, sure, however he is nonetheless acting at a excessive stage on the plate, as he is coming off a 2021 season through which he put up an OPS+ of 133 and a WAR of 4.7. It seems Freeman is angling for a six-year contract. Will the Sox be keen to fulfill these going charges? Signing the likes of Freeman would push them into luxurious tax territory, however they clearly have the assets to deal with that with ease.

Yankees nonetheless in touch with Anthony Rizzo

The Yankees would very very similar to a bat at first base, ideally of the left-handed selection, which explains why they have been linked to Freeman. Nonetheless, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the Yankees see a Freeman signing as unlikely, which explains why they could have curiosity in an Anthony Rizzo reunion.

The Yankees acquired Rizzo from the Cubs final season main as much as the commerce deadline, and in 49 video games for them he posted an OPS+ of 110 with eight residence runs. Like Freeman, he is 32, however he is proven indicators of extra important offensive decline in latest seasons. That stated, Rizzo will come less expensive than Freeman will.

Slugger Nick Castellanos, a local of Davie, Florida, appears fairly focused on signing along with his hometown Miami Marlins, however it’s not sure that curiosity is mutual:

The Marlins final season ranked 13th within the NL in residence runs final season, so they may actually use the pop of Castellanos, who because the begin of the 2019 season has averaged 35 residence runs per 162 video games performed. As nicely, the implementation of the common DH additionally means an NL membership does not should dwell with Castellanos’ sub-par outfield protection. Past that, the Marlins aren’t precisely a lovely vacation spot without spending a dime brokers, no less than in recent times, so one would assume they’d welcome this type of alternative.

Because the latest departure of Derek Jeter from the entrance workplace suggests, nonetheless, the dedication to investing within the roster at ample ranges will not be there. There’s nonetheless time to reverse that narrative.