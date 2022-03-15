MLB rumors: Red Sox join Freddie Freeman sweepstakes; Yankees looking at Anthony Rizzo reunion?

Main League Baseball’s lockout-delayed offseason continues to play catch-up at a blistering tempo as spring coaching camps open. Meaning we have got some catching as much as do on the subject of rumors. Let’s just do that with Tuesday’s provide of free company and commerce buzz.

The Braves’ latest commerce for Matt Olson signifies that franchise legend Freddie Freeman shall be enjoying elsewhere subsequent season. The Dodgers, Yankees, Blue Jays, and Rays are already recognized to have an interest, and now you possibly can add the Purple Sox to the rising checklist:

The Purple Sox have Bobby Dalbec at first base, and he confirmed enchancment down the stretch final season. Freeman, nonetheless, could be a considerable improve. He is 32, sure, however he is nonetheless acting at a excessive degree on the plate, as he is coming off a 2021 season through which he put up an OPS+ of 133 and a WAR of 4.7. It seems Freeman is angling for a six-year contract. Will the Sox be keen to fulfill these going charges? Signing the likes of Freeman would push them into luxurious tax territory, however they clearly have the assets to deal with that with ease.

Yankees nonetheless involved with Anthony Rizzo

The Yankees would very very similar to a bat at first base, ideally of the left-handed selection, which explains why they have been linked to Freeman. Nevertheless, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the Yankees see a Freeman signing as unlikely, which explains why they might have curiosity in an Anthony Rizzo reunion.

The Yankees acquired Rizzo from the Cubs final season main as much as the commerce deadline, and in 49 video games for them he posted an OPS+ of 110 with eight residence runs. Like Freeman, he is 32, however he is proven indicators of extra important offensive decline in latest seasons. That stated, Rizzo will come less expensive than Freeman will.

Slugger Nick Castellanos, a local of Davie, Florida, appears fairly keen on signing together with his hometown Miami Marlins, but it surely’s not sure that curiosity is mutual:

The Marlins final season ranked 13th within the NL in residence runs final season, so they might actually use the pop of Castellanos, who because the begin of the 2019 season has averaged 35 residence runs per 162 video games performed. As effectively, the implementation of the common DH additionally means an NL membership does not need to dwell with Castellanos’ sub-par outfield protection. Past that, the Marlins aren’t precisely a beautiful vacation spot without cost brokers, at the least in recent times, so one would assume they’d welcome this type of alternative.

Because the latest departure of Derek Jeter from the entrance workplace suggests, nonetheless, the dedication to investing within the roster at ample ranges will not be there. There’s nonetheless time to reverse that narrative.