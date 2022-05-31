MLB Rumors: Robinson Cano, Padres ‘Close’ on Contract After 2B’s Release from Mets | Bleacher Report

Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Photographs

4 days after being formally launched by the New York Mets, Robinson Cano is reportedly nearing a cope with the San Diego Padres.

Per Jon Heyman of MLB Community and the New York Put up, Cano and the Padres are “shut” to an settlement.

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported the 2 sides are anticipated to finalize the contract on Friday.

The Mets designated Cano for task on Could 2, giving the crew seven days to both commerce him or place him on waivers. He was released by the crew on Sunday.

Because of the abbreviated spring coaching attributable to the lockout, Main League Baseball allowed groups to hold 28 gamers on the roster for the primary month of the season. Could 2 marked the deadline for groups to chop their roster all the way down to 26 gamers.

The transfer left the Mets on the hook for the $44.7 million that was nonetheless remaining on Cano’s contract. He was hitting .195/.233/.268 with one homer and three RBI in 12 video games this season.

San Diego might look to make use of Cano at designated hitter or as a bench participant. Luke Voit, the crew’s main DH, has a .184/.349/.327 slash line with two homers and 7 RBI in 15 video games.

Second baseman Jake Cronenworth has a .657 OPS in 117 at-bats. The Padres might get celebrity shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. again in mid-June after he underwent wrist surgery in March.

Cano was trying to re-establish himself for the Mets this season. The eight-time All-Star was suspended for your entire 2021 season after testing constructive for a performance-enhancing drug in November 2020.

As an alternative, after a sluggish begin, Cano discovered his profession at a crossroads as a 39-year-old free agent. His pattern dimension of at-bats this season is so small that it is laborious to attract any conclusions from his .591 OPS.

Throughout the 2020 season, Cano fared effectively with a .316/.352/.544 slash line and 10 homers in 49 video games.

The Padres can be a perfect touchdown spot for Cano. They’re a playoff contender within the NL with loads of depth already on the roster, so he does not have to return in to doubtlessly save their season.