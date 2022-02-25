MLB rumors: Yankees contacted Carlos Correa before lockout; Mets interested in Freddie Freeman

The owner-implemented lockout continues to maintain the MLB offseason on pause, however the occasional rumor of an precise transaction does sometimes claw its option to the floor. Friday’s allotment provides us one thing to consider apart from ongoing CBA negotiations, so let’s dig in.
The Yankees might use an improve on the shortstop place, and free agent Carlos Correa remains to be accessible. Concerning all of that, this is Jon Heyman:
It stays to be seen whether or not the Yankees, regardless of their pronounced want on the place and huge sources, will probably be keen to satisfy Correa’s ask, however there is no query that is it is a match. His addition would virtually actually make the Yankees the consensus favourite to win the 2022 World Sequence.
Correa, due to his wonderful protection on the premium place of shortstop and All-Star-caliber bat, is our No. 1 ranked free agent for the 2021-22 offseason, and he’ll finally signal a contract that displays that lofty rating.
The Mets have been the offseason’s largest spenders, what with names like Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, and Mark Canha being added to the fold. Perhaps, nonetheless, Steve Cohen is not executed including to what proper now could be MLB’s largest payroll. Throughout an look on the Michael Kay Present, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that the Mets previous to the lockout checked in on the supply of free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman. Some extra ideas from Olney:
Freeman has spent his whole profession with the world-champion Braves, nevertheless it’s fairly potential that Atlanta will not be keen to satisfy the going charges on Freeman. Freeman entered the offseason ranked by CBS Sports activities because the fifth-best accessible free agent. This is what we wrote on the time:
It is laborious to think about the Braves permitting Freeman to go away. Nonetheless, we’re together with him for posterity’s sake. Freeman is a sensational hitter who hasn’t posted an OPS+ of lower than 130 since he was a 22-year-old in 2012. He is additionally a mighty high quality first baseman, and he is turn out to be a bastion of sturdiness as of late: during the last 4 years, he is appeared in 539 of the Braves’ 545 video games (that is 98.9 p.c, for these with out entry to a calculator). It is to be seen what sort of time period Freeman seeks, however on paper he looks as if somebody who ought to age gracefully.
The Mets after all have already got a primary baseman in slugger Pete Alonso, however the expectation is that the Nationwide League could have the designated hitter on a everlasting foundation beginning in 2022. That may create room for each Freeman and Alonso in the Mets’ lineup. Evidently, including an achieved hitter like Freeman and plucking him from a division rival is an interesting proposition for the Mets and their partisans.
