MLB squashes Braves’ big hat home run celebration over New Era branding issues, per report

The MLB has reportedly put an finish to the Atlanta Braves’ larger-than-life home run celebration. The Braves were celebrating their home runs with an outsized baseball cap. However, lawsuits from hat maker New Era led to the league to close down the celebration, as reported by means of More Than Sports.

The Braves’ dugout won an outsized baseball cap with a More Than Sports emblem on it from a fan throughout the early season of 2023. The crew then determined to stay it and use it for his or her long term home run celebrations. However, the hat has been conspicuously absent from fresh celebrations. According to More Than Sports, the league won pushback from New Era, who’s the authentic on-field hat maker for the MLB. Because of this, the Braves at the moment are in search of a brand new home run celebration.

Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson are a number of the greatest fanatics of the outsized baseball cap, steadily placing it on after hitting a home run. Both gamers have had nice begins to the 2023 season, hitting seven home runs of their first 26 video games. Albies would possibly hit a private highest this season if he can proceed his present tempo during all 162 video games.

While Albies and Olson were a success, the outsized baseball cap perceived to have labored for all the Braves’ roster of their first month of play. The Braves lately stand at 3rd position within the MLB with 40 home runs and fifth-place in baseball with 130 runs.