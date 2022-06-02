MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Amid Lockout | Bleacher Report

zero of three
Because the MLB lockout drags on, two tales stay outstanding: Which crew will land Trevor Story, and who will the Mets carry on board as their newest supervisor?
The curiosity in Story has not fairly been as plentiful as anticipated, creating questions on his skill to warrant the big-money deal some thought he was destined for originally of the offseason.
May a shorter-term cope with a contender reignite curiosity in him for subsequent 12 months?
That query and the most recent interviewee for the Mets skipper place headline this crop of MLB rumors.
The New York Submit‘s Joel Sherman reported the Mets wrapped up their first spherical of interviews for its supervisor place by interviewing Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough.
McCullough turned down an early-career alternative to play for the Seattle Mariners in 1998, opting as an alternative to play school ball at Japanese Carolina. He would go on to be drafted (a second time) by Cleveland however would spend his days enjoying developmental ball earlier than being employed as Toronto’s minor league supervisor, the place he compiled a successful file.
He joined the Dodgers group in 2015 and was named first base coach in 2021.
McCullough is a younger prospect of a managerial candidate, the exact opposite of somebody like Buck Showalter, who has additionally been interviewed by the Mets and is the favourite to win the job. The previous Orioles skipper left the crew “pretty impressed” following his interview, per the New York Submit‘s Mike Puma.
McCullough’s lack of expertise as a supervisor within the bigs probably hurts the chance of him getting the job. The Mets have spent record amounts of money this offseason and wish to win now. They do not have time to rent an unproven commodity and let him discover his footing within the function.
The primary base coach could in the future get his shot at working a crew, however for now, this seems like a membership simply doing its due diligence within the seek for the man who will lead it for the foreseeable future.
The Toronto Blue Jays had been within the sweepstakes for star shortstop Corey Seager earlier than his transfer to the Texas Rangers, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported: “The Blue Jays had been the thriller entrant within the Seager sweepstakes, however they too had been unwilling to match Texas’ mega-offer.”
That mega-offer was for 10 years and $325 million.
Seager finally signed with the Rangers, however the thought of him becoming a member of a lineup that additionally consists of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is destined to be a type of nice “what if?” questions.
Seager was an MVP candidate for the world champion Dodgers in 2020 and remained constant for the crew in 2021, throughout which he achieved a .306 batting common, a .394 on-base share and an OPS of .915. Within the area, he amassed 104 putouts and a fielding share of .975, proving he was as a lot an asset defensively as offensively, if no more so.
He earned the large contract as one of many hottest free brokers within the sport this 12 months, and he joins Marcus Semien in what can be a revamped Rangers lineup in 2022.
The Blue Jays did handle to strengthen their rotation in free company, including former San Francisco Large Kevin Gausman.
Trevor Story entered free company as one of the coveted shortstops within the recreation, seemingly destined to signal a big-money contract that might eat up the following six or seven years of his profession.
As a substitute, he could must accept a one-year “show it” deal, per experiences from ESPN’s Kiley McDaniels and NBC Sports activities Boston’s John Tomase, doubtlessly with both the New York Yankees or Purple Sox.
It isn’t significantly shocking that Story is not attracting suitors keen to throw infinite cash over the course of a half-decade at him. He regressed, considerably, in each measurable class in 2021.
There have been fewer house runs (24), a less-impressive batting common (.251) and his lowest complete bases in a regular-length season since 2017.
In a contract 12 months, he did not reside as much as the usual that groups had come to anticipate, hurting his probabilities of touchdown a deal that rivaled that of Corey Seager or no matter Carlos Correa finally finally ends up with.
It isn’t the primary time a one-year deal has labored out for a participant.
Gausman turned a one-year cope with the Giants right into a big payday from the Blue Jays earlier this offseason and, as Tomase reminded, Semien used a season in Toronto to earn a large cope with the Rangers.
Whereas he could have to attend a season to get the deal he anticipated, Story will profit in the long term if he can catch on with a crew on a short-term contract and rediscover the output that earned him the eye of the media and set lofty expectations within the first place.
