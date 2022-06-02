MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Amid Lockout | Bleacher Report

1 of three

Jennifer Stewart/Related Press

The New York Submit‘s Joel Sherman reported the Mets wrapped up their first spherical of interviews for its supervisor place by interviewing Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough.

McCullough turned down an early-career alternative to play for the Seattle Mariners in 1998, opting as an alternative to play school ball at Japanese Carolina. He would go on to be drafted (a second time) by Cleveland however would spend his days enjoying developmental ball earlier than being employed as Toronto’s minor league supervisor, the place he compiled a successful file.

He joined the Dodgers group in 2015 and was named first base coach in 2021.

McCullough is a younger prospect of a managerial candidate, the exact opposite of somebody like Buck Showalter, who has additionally been interviewed by the Mets and is the favourite to win the job. The previous Orioles skipper left the crew “pretty impressed” following his interview, per the New York Submit‘s Mike Puma.

McCullough’s lack of expertise as a supervisor within the bigs probably hurts the chance of him getting the job. The Mets have spent record amounts of money this offseason and wish to win now. They do not have time to rent an unproven commodity and let him discover his footing within the function.

The primary base coach could in the future get his shot at working a crew, however for now, this seems like a membership simply doing its due diligence within the seek for the man who will lead it for the foreseeable future.