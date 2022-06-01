MLB Trade Rumors: Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle Interest Giants; Mets Linked to Mahle | Bleacher Report

Joe Sargent/Getty Pictures

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly available in the market for beginning pitching, and the Cincinnati Reds duo of Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle may very well be of their crosshairs.

“I am listening to that the Giants are trying on the Reds’ starters, Castillo and Mahle,” Jon Heyman of the New York Put up stated on The Show podcast (25:15 mark). “I do suppose there’s a chance there. The Mets have scouted not less than Mahle as nicely. We talked in regards to the lack of depth of beginning pitching with all of those groups—there’s going to be a variety of groups them. However to me, the Giants is a staff to regulate for Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle.”

Castillo, 29, is 0-1 this season in two begins with a 5.59 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 7 strikeouts in 9.2 innings. Shoulder soreness delayed the beginning of his common season, and the 2019 All-Star is clearly nonetheless looking for his mojo after a stable 2021 marketing campaign (8-16 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 192 strikeouts in 187.2 innings).

“I assumed I felt wonderful the entire recreation,” Castillo told reporters after his begin on Saturday. “My slider and changeup weren’t working in addition to I wished them to, however every part else felt wonderful.”

Mahle, 27, is 2-Four on the 12 months with a 5.89 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 36.2 innings. It has been a troublesome begin after his incredible 2021 displaying (13-6 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 210 strikeouts in 180 innings over 33 begins).

With the Reds beginning the 12 months a woeful 9-26 and sure already out of the operating for postseason consideration, barring an unimaginable turnaround, the excitement has already begun that the staff may very well be sellers and their pair of starters would curiosity potential consumers:

The Giants (21-14) and Mets (23-13), in the meantime, seem like professional contenders, and bolstering the rotation would make sense for each groups. It would not be shocking if each groups had been certainly circling the floundering Reds, hoping so as to add some pitching.