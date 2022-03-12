MLB trades: Twins acquire Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Rangers for Mitch Garver in three-player deal

The Minnesota Twins wanted a shortstop and the Texas Rangers wanted a catcher. On Saturday, the 2 sides bought collectively for a three-player commerce that sends shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a prospect to Minnesota for catcher Mitch Garver. Each groups have introduced the commerce.

There was some thought Kiner-Falefa, 27 later this month, would stay with the Rangers following high prospect Josh Jung’s current shoulder surgical procedure. Kiner-Falefa gained a Gold Glove at third base in 2020 earlier than shifting over to shortstop in 2021. He was made expendable by the membership’s Corey Seager and Marcus Semien signings previous to the lockout.

Kiner-Falefa is a standout defender with a lightweight bat (profession .265/.316/.354) and velocity who replaces Andrelton Simmons for the Twins, and can function a stopgap till high prospects Royce Lewis and Austin Martin are prepared. He’s below workforce management as an arbitration-eligible participant by 2023, so he isn’t a one-year rental for Minnesota. Kiner-Falefa is a two-year infield addition.

The Twins have two MLB-ready younger catchers in Ryan Jeffers and Ben Rortvedt, making the 31-year-old Garver expendable. He has handled quite a few accidents the final two seasons, although he is additionally hit .254/.348/.546 with 46 dwelling runs in 184 video games since 2019. That makes him among the finest hitting catchers in baseball. Like Kiner-Falefa, Garver is below workforce management by 2023.

With Garver becoming a member of Seager and Semien (and Kole Calhoun), the rebuilt Texas lineup will look one thing like this:

DH Willie Calhoun 2B Marcus Semien SS Corey Seager C Mitch Garver 1B Nathaniel Lowe CF Adolis García RF Kole Calhoun LF Nick Solak 3B Andy Ibáñez

The Rangers nonetheless have quite a lot of work to do on their pitching workers, although the lineup is way more formidable than it was a 12 months in the past, when Texas ranked useless final within the American League in runs scored. Jung’s damage will maintain him out till at the very least August, so Texas may nonetheless herald a short-term third baseman, like Jonathan Villar or Travis Shaw.

The prospect, 21-year-old righty Ronny Henriquez, ranked because the No. 15 prospect within the Rangers system previous to the commerce, according to MLB.com. He had a 5.04 ERA in 69 2/three innings at Double-A in 2021, and MLB.com’s scouting report says he “exhibits flashes of three plus pitches.”

The Twins went 73-89 in an “all the pieces that may go mistaken will go mistaken” season in 2021, although they’ve expertise and the AL Central is just not a powerhouse division. The Rangers went 60-102 a 12 months in the past and are making large strikes this winter and in effort to contender sooner somewhat than later.