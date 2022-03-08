MLBPA launches $500,000 fund to assist nonprofits in spring training communities impacted by lockout

The MLB Players’ Association has launched a $500,000 fund to assist nonprofit organizations impacted by baseball’s owner-initiated lockout, the union announced Tuesday. The MLBPA previously announced a $1 million fund to assist seasonal stadium workers who will lose paychecks as a result of canceled games.

Specifically, the MLBPA’s fund will assist “qualifying nonprofits that provide youth development programs and services to young people throughout the Spring Training communities in Arizona and Florida and have historically benefitted from Spring Training games through fundraising and promotional activities.”

“Major League Baseball players have a history and tradition of supporting social causes throughout the communities where they live, work, play, AND practice,” the MLBPA said in Tuesday’s statement. “Historically, Spring Training has provided critical fundraising opportunities for many of the nonprofits that players support directly (through their own time, talent, and resources) and indirectly (through Spring Training games). Due to the lockout, and the subsequent closures of Spring Training facilities and activities, nonprofits will miss out on an important revenue stream. This is after having struggled through the unprecedented challenges nonprofits faced throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Spring training games have been canceled through March 17 and the first two regular season series have been canceled, though MLB has indicated it could still play a 162-game season should a deal come together quickly this week. More than half the Cactus League and Grapefruit League schedules have been canceled, however, and those games will not be made up.

At 97 days and counting, the lockout is the second longest work stoppage in baseball history, behind only the 1994-95 players’ strike (232 days). The two sides are scheduled to meet Tuesday and more games could be canceled.