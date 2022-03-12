MLB’s All-Star Game could be decided by home run derby instead of extra innings

Main League Baseball and the MLB Gamers Affiliation ended up coming to phrases on a brand new collective bargaining settlement Thursday, ending the practically 100-day lockout and placing issues again in movement for a full 162-game common season. The key components of the brand new CBA had been launched in a short time, however it’s 182 pages, so extra minor gadgets will trickle out right here within the subsequent few days.

And this is a nugget, due to some digging from the Related Press:

“If the All-Star Recreation stays tied after 9 innings, the sport might be determined by a Residence Run Derby between the groups, topic to the events’ settlement on particulars and format,” reads exhibit 13, titled “Tentative Settlement — All-Star Recreation and Residence Run Derby.”

Be nonetheless, my beating coronary heart.

Whereas a few of us have at the very least halfway-joked about doing this in regular-season video games — I would be lifeless critical and never even remotely joking in saying it ought to occur in across the 13th or 14th inning — an exhibition sport with nothing on the road is absolutely the excellent time to make use of this.

Keep in mind, no staff desires its pitchers going quite a lot of innings or being prolonged past their private stamina threshold in these video games, so going deep into extras is dangerous for everybody. Fortuitously, the final two instances it occurred (2017 and 2018), the sport solely lasted 10 innings. However again in 2008, it went a ridiculous 15 innings. After which the earlier time was 2002 when each managers instructed commissioner Bud Selig they had been out of pitching and he known as the sport in Milwaukee a tie.

Now, we will all see the caveat within the above entry, with the “topic to settlement” half, however let’s simply fake it is already a carried out deal.

The All-Star Recreation will happen in Dodger Stadium on July 19. If it will get by way of 9 innings, there’s an opportunity we’ll see some type of Residence Run Derby to complete the job. Not solely would this be all types of enjoyable, however I truly suppose everybody in attendance would truly be rooting for a tie by way of 9 innings. What a enjoyable conclusion that will be to the All-Star festivities.