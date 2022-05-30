MLK Jr. Freedom Center Delegation in Sacramento to Advocate for Civics Education

Twenty-five highschool age college students and workers of the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Middle in Oakland spent the day in Sacramento with almost 30 legislators advocating for sturdy civics training in California Faculties.

The Freedom Middle delegation was invited to take part within the 19th bus journey for training to Sacramento Might 18, 2022, and college students from Alameda, Yolo and Sacramento Counties participated. The occasion was organized by State Senator Dave Cortese, and featured displays by greater than 25 elected officers discussing laws that impacts all facets of training within the state.

All through the day, the Freedom Middle developed, deepened and strengthened its legislative contacts and relationships and people with different teams targeted on empowering college students to take part in life-transforming civic engagement work.

Whereas finances hearings within the state Legislature have been in course of simply steps away from the delegation, Freedom Middle representatives met with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Assemblymembers Mia Bonta and Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Nicole Murillo from the Workplace of the Governor, Erric Garris, deputy secretary of state for Legislative Affairs and plenty of others.

Freedom Middle workers and youth made a compelling and eloquent case calling for sturdy civics training in California colleges to strengthen democracy and ensure many generations of People are ready to make use of their voices to create nonviolent social change.

For extra details about the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Middle go to www.mlkfreedomcenter.org

