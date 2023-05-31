MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo start the primary of 3 street fits on Wednesday, with a travel to the BC Place Stadium to play the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Orange Crush has an edge over the eighth-placed Vancouver within the Western Conference standings, sitting 7th with 18 issues from 13 video games. Their 2-1 victory over Austin FC moved them some extent above the Whitecaps, who suffered a 3-1 setback towards St Louis City remaining day trip.