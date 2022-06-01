Front Page

Mo Wilson murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong still on the run

June 1, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The cross-country manhunt for Kaitlin Armstrong — the Texan yoga trainer needed for the homicide of elite San Francisco bicycle owner Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson — has entered its third week, and U.S. Marshals have now despatched a message to the fugitive. 

“Come ahead,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla, who’s main the case, informed NewsNation Prime on Friday. “Give up to authorities. It’s only a matter of time. We’re working day in and day trip. We’d like to soundly deliver you into custody so you may have your day in courtroom and inform your aspect of the story.”

Filla added that Armstrong is taken into account “armed and harmful.”


When requested if there was proof that Armstrong took one other flight from LaGuardia Airport, Filla admitted authorities are at midnight. “We form of misplaced the monitor,” he stated. “We misplaced the footprint within the sand when she landed at LaGuardia.”

In the meantime it has been reported that Colin Strickland, the person on the heart of the alleged love triangle-turned-homicide, has gone “underground” after fleeing the state of Texas. 

Based on the Daily Mail, a pal of the skilled bicycle owner stated Strickland is frightened for his security, and fears his girlfriend might goal him subsequent. “None of us can sleep. He’s staying out of sight till she’s caught. I do know the place he’s however I’m not mentioning the place for his security,” the pal informed the tabloid. “’He’s not in Texas, he’s received utterly out of Dodge.”

Strickland — who lately lost his sponsorship deal with Specialized in gentle of the case — will not be a suspect. 

It has additionally been revealed {that a} separate arrest warrant for Armstrong — which enabled police to deliver her in for questioning, solely to let her go the day after the killing — was on a 2018 larceny cost for skipping out on a $650 Botox process in a Travis County spa. An affidavit acquired by Fox News reveals that after the process was accomplished, Armstrong introduced her MasterCard on the spa however stated she had one other card in her automotive that she would quite use. She allegedly walked out and by no means returned. 

On Could 11, Moriah Wilson, a champion mountain biker who lived and labored in San Francisco from 2019 till lately, was staying with a pal in Austin to organize for an upcoming race. That night she allegedly went swimming with Strickland, her former romantic accomplice and fellow racing competitor. Wilson was later discovered by her pal bleeding and unconscious within the lavatory with a number of gunshot wounds to the torso, earlier than being pronounced useless by first responders. 

Strickland’s girlfriend, Armstrong, is suspected of taking pictures and killing Wilson minutes after she returned to the condominium on the again of Strickland’s motorbike. To date, authorities have painted the homicide as motivated by jealousy. 

The complicated particulars of the case, involving lately bought weapons, textual content messages, lies and an nameless tipster, had been revealed in a seven-page arrest warrant

On Sunday afternoon round 100 buddies, household and fellow cyclists gathered to remember Wilson on the steps of the Austin United States Courthouse. After the memorial, some rode their bikes to swim at Deep Eddy Pool, the spot the place Wilson allegedly went with Strickland hours earlier than her demise. 

Skilled bicycle owner Moriah Wilson was in Austin, Texas, getting ready to compete within the Gravel Locos bike race on the time of her demise. 

Wilson Household by way of GoFundMe

All of Armstrong’s social media profiles have been deleted. She was final seen carrying a yoga mat on her back at Austin Worldwide airport on Could 14, reportedly whereas touring to New York. 

Armstrong is white, 5′ 8″, and weighs roughly 125 kilos. She has lengthy, gentle brown curly hair and hazel eyes.

Anybody with info on Armstrong’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Middle at 800-336-0102.



