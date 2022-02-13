Mogul Rihanna Gives Back To Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

From backing grassroots nonprofits advancing racial justice to launching initiatives designed to combat climate change, mogul Rihanna has continually tapped into the power of philanthropy to support those in need. According to People the mom-to-be recently donated supplies to veterans facing homelessness in Los Angeles.

Veteran homelessness is an issue that is often overlooked. Research revealed 1.4 million veterans are at risk of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness reported on a single night in 2020, 37,252 veterans were homeless. Cognizant of the issue’s disproportionate impact on vets, the Fenty Beauty founder stopped by the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus to connect with those who have served our country, learn about their journeys, and provide them with essential items. “Despite all circumstances of how veterans are treated sleeping in tents on asphalt or tiny sheds on land they should call a home, I can say hope and joy was spread to the Veterans,” the AFTP foundation shared on Instagram. “The authenticity of actually caring and listening was beyond the amazing supplies that @badgalriri donated. Rihanna made that happen when she visited the vets today. Honored to have been witness to this!”

News about Rihanna’s visit comes weeks after she made a multi-million dollar donation to a collective of nonprofits centered on climate justice through her Clara Lionel Foundation. She teamed up with tech founder Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall initiative to donate $15 million to 18 organizations within the United States and the Caribbean who are tackling inequities, stemming from climate change, that significantly impact under-resourced and underserved communities.

Rihanna’s past social good projects include donating millions to provide support for vulnerable communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the digital divide in Barbados and supporting nonprofits focused on criminal justice reform and fighting police brutality.

