Mola Lenghi – CBS News

Mola Lenghi CBS Information/John Paul Filo



Mola Lenghi is a correspondent for CBS Information based mostly in New York Metropolis. Lenghi experiences for all applications and platforms, together with the “CBS Night Information,” “CBS Mornings,” and the CBS News Streaming Network, CBS Information’ premier 24/7 anchored streaming information service

Lenghi started his profession with CBS Information in Might 2017 as a Washington, D.C.-based correspondent for CBS Newspath, the 24/7 newsgathering service for CBS stations and broadcasters all over the world.

Whereas at CBS Information, Lenghi has coated all kinds of nationwide and worldwide tales, together with a sequence of deaths of U.S. vacationers within the Dominican Republic; the Trump administration; the continuing lawsuits towards pharmaceutical firms promoting opioids; the sexual abuse case towards and eventual dying of businessman Jeffrey Epstein; the federal government shutdown; the taking pictures of baseball nice David Ortiz, and disastrous mudslides in California. He was additionally a part of CBS Information’ in depth protection of the 2017 mass taking pictures in Las Vegas and protection of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Earlier than becoming a member of CBS Newspath, Lenghi spent three years as a common task reporter at WUSA-TV, the CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C.

Previous to WUSA-TV, Lenghi spent two years at KXAS-TV in Dallas-Fort Value, the place he would report on tales that resonated nationally, such because the fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, that killed 15 individuals and the 2011 World Sequence.

He started his broadcasting profession at WPDE-TV in Myrtle Seaside, South Carolina. He spent 5 years protecting breaking information, together with wild fires, hurricanes, presidential campaigns, debates and political scandals.

Lenghi earned an Emmy Award in 2015 for his reporting on the disappearance of Relisha Rudd, an 8-year-old woman who disappeared in 2014 and has by no means been discovered.

Lenghi was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, and grew up in Vienna, Virginia. He earned a bachelor’s diploma in historical past and journalism from Coastal Carolina College.