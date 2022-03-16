Mom leaves hospital after complications from COVID-19

OR TRY TO SAVE BOTH OF THEIR LIVES. THEO: IT’S A BITTERSWEET REUNION. ONE THAT ALMOST WAS NOT. 25 EUROS CHRISTINA MILLER WAS 27 WE EKS PREGNANT WHEN SHE FELT SICK AND WENT TO THE ER. WITHIN AN HOUR SHE WAS RUSHED TO SHOCK TRAUMA WITH DOUBLE LONGED PNEUMONIA AND COVID NEAR DEATH. >> THEY GIVE US LESS THAN 50% CHANCE OF HER PULLING THROUGH ISTH YOU KNOW, THE ECMO MACHINE IS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. ALTHOUGH IT SAVES LIVES. ONE OF THE TUBES WOULD MOVE, SHE WOULD BE DEAD INSTANTLY. SO WE HAD ALL OF THIS STUFF RUNNING THROUGH OUR MINDS BUT ALSO TRY TO KEEP THE FAITH. THEO: MILLER WAS IN A COMA WHEN DOCTORS PERFORMED A C-SECTION. AB KANE IS IN THE ICU. HE HAS VISION PROBLEMS AND HIS OXYGEN IS LOW. >> IS HEARTBREAKING, HEART WRENCHING. THEO: WHILE CHRISTINA WAS IN A,, HER FIANCE OF MORE THAN TWO YEARS, STEPHEN JOSEPH DIED OF A SUDDEN HEART ATTACK. THE FAMILY WAITED TO TELL HER. >> SHE HANDLED IT MUCH BETTER THAN WE EXPECTED AND SHE WROTE ON A DRY ERASE BOARD BECAUSE SHE WAS NOT AEBL TO TALK. SHE WROTE EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR A REASON. EOTH: CHRISTINA HAS A LONG ROAD AHEAD. CTORDOS SAY SIX MONTHS TO YEAR BEFORE SHE FULLY RECOVERS BUT IT IS A NEW DAY AND SHE HAS A MESSAGE OF HOPE FOR HEOTRS. >> SYTA STRONG, DO NOT GIVE UP. BECAUSE THERE’S BEEN MANY TIMES WHERE I JUST WANTED TO GI UVEP.

A mom of three youngsters, one among them a new child, is lastly leaving the hospital after 64 days there with a extreme case of COVID-19.When Christina Miller went to the hospital, she was pregnant, however medical doctors needed to make a tough option to ship her child early with a view to attempt to save each of their lives.Miller, 25, was 27 weeks pregnant when she felt sick and went to the emergency room. Inside an hour, she was close to loss of life, taken to Shock Trauma with double lung pneumonia and COVID-19.”They gave us lower than 50% probability of her pulling by way of this. The ECMO machine could be very harmful. Though it saves lives, if one of many tubes would transfer, she could be lifeless immediately. So, we had all these things working by way of our minds but in addition making an attempt to maintain the religion,” mentioned Miller’s mom, Stephanie Miller.Christina was in a coma when medical doctors carried out a C-section. Now, child Cain is within the ICU. He has imaginative and prescient issues and his oxygen is low. He cannot go house till he is capable of bottle-feed.”It was heartbreaking. Coronary heart-wrenching,” Stephanie Miller mentioned.To make issues worse, whereas Christina was in a coma, her fiancé of greater than two years, Steven Joseph, died of a sudden coronary heart assault. The household waited to inform her to stop additional issues.”She dealt with it a lot better than anticipated and he or she wrote on the dry-erase board as a result of she wasn’t capable of speak at the moment — every thing occurs for a cause,” Stephanie Miller mentioned.Christina nonetheless has an extended street forward of her. Medical doctors mentioned it could possibly be six months to a yr earlier than she absolutely recovers, however it’s a brand new day, and he or she has a message of hope for others: “Keep robust and do not hand over as a result of there’s been many instances the place I simply wished to surrender.”