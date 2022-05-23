Monday’sbusinessheadlines-WISH-TV|IndianapolisNews|IndianaWeather

Business

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
INDIANAPOLIS(WISH)—Here’salookatMonday’sbusinessheadlineswithJaneKing.

U.S.gaspriceaveragehits$4.71agallon

TheaverageU.S.priceofregulargradegasolinespiked33centsoverthepasttwoweeksto$4.71pergallon.

IndustryanalystTrilbyLundbergoftheLundbergSurveysaidSundaythatthepricejumpcomesamidhighercrudeoilcostsandtightgasolinesupplies.

Theaveragepriceatthepumpis$1.61higherthanitwasayearago.

PlaneFaresathighestlevelsin7years

Planeticketpricesareathighestinsevenyears.

Risingoilpricesandbigdemandfortravelaswellasstaffshortagesisdrivingpriceshigher.

Only10weeksofwheatsupplyremains

Afoodinsecurityexpertpredictsthatthere’sonly10weeksofwheatsuppliesleftintheworldastheRussianinvasiondisruptsproduction.

Theshortageinwheatisduetothreemainthings:theRussianinvasionofUkraine,Indiabanningwheatexports,anddroughtinkeywheatgrowingareas,includingtheU.S.plains.

Amazontestshavingdriverspickupfrommalls

Amazonispilotingaprogramthathasitscontractedflexdriverspickingupanddeliveringpackagesfrommalls.

BloombergreportsthiscouldhelpAmazonfulfillordersforsame-dayortwo-daydeliveries.

It’snotentirelyclearwhereAmazonisrunningthetest.DriverswhospoketoBloombergabouttheprogramcitepickinguppackagesfrommallslocatedinChandler,Arizona,LasVegas,Nevada,andTysonsCorner,Virginia.

Steak‘nShakeaddsmorecheesetonewburger

Steak‘nShakeisintroducinganewdoublesteakburger,doublecheeseburgertoitsmenu.

Twosteakburgerpatties,twoslicesofAmericancheese,withtheoptiontoaddpickles,slicedonion,ketchup,lettuce,tomato,mustard,andmayo.

There’sevenatriplesteakburger.

Itcostsaround$5dependingonlocation.







