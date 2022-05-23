Monday’sbusinessheadlines-WISH-TV|IndianapolisNews|IndianaWeather

INDIANAPOLIS(WISH)—Here’salookatMonday’sbusinessheadlineswithJaneKing.
TheaverageU.S.priceofregulargradegasolinespiked33centsoverthepasttwoweeksto$4.71pergallon.
IndustryanalystTrilbyLundbergoftheLundbergSurveysaidSundaythatthepricejumpcomesamidhighercrudeoilcostsandtightgasolinesupplies.
Theaveragepriceatthepumpis$1.61higherthanitwasayearago.
Planeticketpricesareathighestinsevenyears.
Risingoilpricesandbigdemandfortravelaswellasstaffshortagesisdrivingpriceshigher.
Afoodinsecurityexpertpredictsthatthere’sonly10weeksofwheatsuppliesleftintheworldastheRussianinvasiondisruptsproduction.
Theshortageinwheatisduetothreemainthings:theRussianinvasionofUkraine,Indiabanningwheatexports,anddroughtinkeywheatgrowingareas,includingtheU.S.plains.
Amazonispilotingaprogramthathasitscontractedflexdriverspickingupanddeliveringpackagesfrommalls.
BloombergreportsthiscouldhelpAmazonfulfillordersforsame-dayortwo-daydeliveries.
It’snotentirelyclearwhereAmazonisrunningthetest.DriverswhospoketoBloombergabouttheprogramcitepickinguppackagesfrommallslocatedinChandler,Arizona,LasVegas,Nevada,andTysonsCorner,Virginia.
Steak‘nShakeisintroducinganewdoublesteakburger,doublecheeseburgertoitsmenu.
Twosteakburgerpatties,twoslicesofAmericancheese,withtheoptiontoaddpickles,slicedonion,ketchup,lettuce,tomato,mustard,andmayo.
There’sevenatriplesteakburger.
Itcostsaround$5dependingonlocation.