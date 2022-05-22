MONKEY POX SOUTH FLORIDA: Health Officials Investigate Possible Local Case

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health in Broward County is investigating what is described as a ”presumptive” case of Monkey Pox. Health officials released the following statement just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022:

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating one presumptive case of monkeypox in Broward County. This case is related to international travel, and the person remains isolated.

DOH-Broward is conducting epidemiological investigations to notify possible exposures and offer potential post-exposure prophylaxis. At this time, DOH-Broward has not identified any additional cases.

Since May 14, 2022, clusters of monkeypox cases have been reported globally. On May 20, 2022, the CDC issued a Health Advisory regarding recent cases in the United States. Prevention and Treatment

For individuals who received the smallpox vaccine, there is likely cross-protection against monkeypox. If health care providers suspect a possible case of monkeypox, please contact your local health department immediately.

Human-to-human transmission generally requires prolonged, face-to-face contact, direct contact with lesion materials, or indirect contact with lesion materials through contaminated items, such as contaminated clothing. Therefore, the risk of exposure remains low.

Health care providers should remain vigilant of monkeypox symptoms, especially among individuals with relevant travel history.

Content copyright © 2022 Metro Desk Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. BocaNewsNow.com ® is a registered trademark. BocaRudeton™ is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC. Sirens™ is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC. “You hear sirens, we know where they went,”™ is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC. “Don’t Want To Be Seen Here? Don’t Be Rude Here!™” is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC. We vigorously protect our intellectual property and journalistic product. Broadcast stations must credit BocaNewsNow.com on air. Print must refer to BocaNewsNow.com. Online must link to BocaNewsNow.com. We have agreements with several organizations. Contact news (at) bocanewsnow.com. Call 866-4-FL-NEWS. Arrest reports are police accusations. Guilt or innocence is determined in a court of law.