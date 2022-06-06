Montana officials euthanize young grizzly bear who lost her paw, release sibling

Montana wildlife officers captured two younger feminine sibling grizzly bears, releasing one again into the wild and euthanizing the opposite resulting from an an infection stemming from shedding a entrance left paw.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Friday it captured the 2-year-old females on Could 29 after they remained near houses within the Blackfoot Valley about 10 miles from the city of Bonner in western Montana.

The company mentioned the wholesome sibling weighed about 130 kilos and the opposite about 90 kilos. The wholesome grizzly was fitted with a radio collar and launched into an undisclosed location.

It isn’t clear how the injured grizzly misplaced her paw, however a bicyclist discovered a grizzly bear paw on April 11 on a street the place, final fall, a sow grizzly and three yearling cubs had been seen.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Bear Supervisor Jamie Jonkel informed The Missoulian that the company is ready on DNA outcomes to see if the captured bears had been a part of the household group that included a male sibling. The mom grizzly had been identified to raid sheds and garages north of Missoula.

There have been no reviews on the mom or male sibling this spring.

In 1975, grizzly bears had been among the many first animals to be protected beneath the Endangered Species Act. And as we reported final yr, what’s occurred since – particularly within the state of Montana – is a narrative each of conservation and battle. Watch Invoice Whitaker’s report for “60 Minutes” within the video participant under.



