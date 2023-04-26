Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr on being blocked from debating an anti-trans bill





Montana State Representative Zooey Zephyr, who identifies as transgender, has been blocked by way of Republican colleagues from taking part in a debate on an anti-transgender bill. The proposed law seeks to forestall scientific take care of minors who need to transition, even with parental consent. In reaction, seven supporters of Zephyr have been arrested for interrupting lawsuits all the way through a Monday ground consultation within the House of Representatives. As a end result, Tuesday's ground consultation was once canceled by way of the House Speaker. Despite going through hindrances, Zephyr spoke out on the placement all the way through an interview with Prime Time's John Dickerson.