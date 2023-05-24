Montana’s TikTok ban will not penalize individual app users





Montana has handed a legislation that totally bans social media platform TikTok from working inside the state, making it the primary state in america to take this step. However, individual users of the app will not be penalized beneath this legislation. The ban is about to enter impact on January 1, 2024, and cell app retail outlets providing the app may additionally face consequences for each and every example of a person downloading or having access to the app. Despite this, individual users — together with citizens and guests to Montana — will not face fines, in line with a spokesperson from the Montana Department of Justice. The ban is going through prison demanding situations, with 5 TikTok content material creators from Montana submitting a lawsuit to overturn it, claiming that it violates their First Amendment rights to unfastened speech. In reaction, TikTok has additionally filed a lawsuit in opposition to Montana, arguing that the legislation is unconstitutional and violates the rights in their users.