Monterey Park receives mural from Los Angeles Rams in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) — The Rams unveiled a mural for the Monterey Park neighborhood in continuation of the workforce’s recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Tuesday.

The mural options daring sun shades of blue, orange and gold. The Rams partnered with artist DJ Javier to create the two,000-square-foot hand painted piece of artwork titled “Resilient Forever.”

“The Rams stand up for all Angelenos. We stand up for all of our fans across the entire market as well as globally. So investing in places like Monterey Park is very partial to who we are,” stated Kat Frederick, the L.A. Rams leader advertising and marketing officer.

The mural includes a dragon and six stars on the George E. Elder Memorial Park Gymnasium.

Javier stated he attempted to seize the braveness, energy and boldness of the AAPI neighborhood. Which, for him, matched the emotion and encouragement he wanted rising up.

“What would speak to me, and make me feel brave, and powerful, and have a sense of perseverance and I thought the dragon would be a good symbol of that, something that feels fierce,” stated Javier.

Several Monterey Park leaders and Supervisor Hilda Solis attended the mural’s unveiling. Solis praised Javier for his paintings and mentioned why a venture like that is so vital, particularly after the Lunar New Year capturing previous this yr.

“Your story is our story. Our story is also about immigrants and people coming together, and blending, and knowing no matter what comes before us, that we’re gonna be resilient,” stated Solis.

After the revealing, the Rams hosted a unfastened soccer camp for greater than 550 fundamental college scholars to rejoice younger individuals of the AAPI neighborhood.