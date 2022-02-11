Moonfall actor Patrick Wilson admits to eating dog feces in new interview

Not washing legs is one thing but this…

You might not immediately recognize the name Patrick Wilson. He’s kinda “that guy from that thing”. That isn’t to say that he’s not an accomplished actor but we’re pretty sure we could say “Patrick Wilson” to 100 people and they would have no idea who that is but we digress.

The point is that Patrick Wilson is a real person and during a real interview he recently gave to Empire Magazine, the Moonfall actor admitted to something gross. When asked, “What’s the worst thing you’ve put in your mouth?”, he replied:

“It’s probably dog s–t,” the star declared. “I’m sure, in my quest to pick up dog crap, that I have licked the bag to open the bag, and then it’s on my hand and I have dog s–t in there, too.”

If you haven’t had lunch yet, then our apologies but the thought of dining on dog s**t is enough to ruin even the most delicious afternoon fare.

As we mentioned before, Wilson is starring in the new sci-fi end-of-the-world flick Moonfall and he’s starring alongside the incomparable Halle Berry.

We’re not sure if the two share any romantic scenes but if they do we sure hope Halle knew ahead of time that she would be swappin’ spit with a dog dookie diner.