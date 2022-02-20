Moore crews battle fire at apartment complex

Moore fire crews battled a fire at an apartment complex.On Sunday afternoon, officials responded to an apartment fire at 9516 South Shields Ave. The three people inside the apartment were able to quickly escape, along with several people living in nearby apartments. No one was injured.When crews first arrived on scene, they saw large black plumes of smoke. Thanks to a large OKC fire response, crews were able to keep the flames contained to that one apartment.Most of the damage was only seen in the bedroom where it started. At least three people are displaced and at least two other apartments had water damage sustained when crews worked to try to keep the fire from spreading.Most of the crews are gone but investigators are still on scene to determine what caused the blaze.

