More arrests made in Oklahoma City metro area prostitution ring

OKLAHOMA COUNTY () – Three more arrests have been made in an alleged international prostitution ring spanning several homes across the metro.

“We want the public to know that the investigation is ongoing,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Edmond and Oklahoma City police teamed up to arrest three additional suspects in a sex ring bust spanning the metro. first told you about this case in November, after neighbors reported suspicious activity at a home near Northwest 164th and Penn.

“My husband noticed a lot of cars in the neighborhood,” a neighbor told News 4.

A police raid uncovered an alleged brothel along with marijuana and cash. Three people were arrested in that case on drug and prostitution charges.

Prostitution ring suspects.

Fast forward three months later, two more homes were raided. One near Danforth and Santa Fe, the other near Penn and Hefner. Oklahoma City Police said the cases are connected.

“It was very apparent, very clear, that these people did not live there like you or I would live inside a residence,” said Quirk.

New court documents detailed an undercover sting. The agent staged a meetup online with one of the workers, with an agreed upon $200 in exchange for sex.

“There are numerous people working together in a conspiracy of human trafficking of Asian women from out of the country to Oklahoma City and Edmond for the purpose of profiting from the female’s prostitution,” a new court document reads.

“These weren’t homes that were places that, like you and I would live there. They were being utilized for aiding and abetting in prostitution,” said Quirk.

OKC police said more arrests could be coming.

“We have several people that we’re still looking into that we’re looking at now,” saidQuirk. “We’re not done.”

A search warrant from January also revealed passengers connected to this case were making a number of flights from OKC to places like New York, Dallas and Houston where people were seen picking up and dropping off women at the homes.