More Censorship In Florida: GOP Passes Stop WOKE Act Limiting Discussion Of Race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis imposed one other controversial invoice in his political tradition battle The Cease the Wrongs to Our Children and Staff Act limits discussions on race within the classroom and companies, based on the Associated Press.
Handed by DeSantis’ Republican-dominated legislature, the invoice handed in a 24-15 party-line vote regardless of heartfelt speeches from Black senators.
From masks ban mandates to banning LGBTQ+ conversations, and even establishing an election police pressure, DeSantis continues to wage battle towards his marginalized constituents as he search reelection within the upcoming yr and maybe put together for a 2024 presidential run.
The invoice states, “An individual shouldn’t be instructed that she or he should really feel guilt, anguish, or different types of psychological misery for actions, by which she or he performed no half, dedicated prior to now by different members of the identical race or intercourse.”
Black senators objected to the proposal, fearing African American historical past taught in faculties will likely be distorted and the flood of lawsuits that can come if white college students’ dad and mom really feel some kind of method that their little one learns the reality about slavery and racism in America.
Whereas on the present second it solely applies to Okay-12 public faculties, this units a harmful precedent that will bleed into universities.
It doesn’t cease there. The invoice will even restrict how non-public companies train race sensitivity, one thing that Democrats deem unconstitutional.
“This can be a continuation of a nationwide agenda to whitewash historical past all as a result of we don’t need white youngsters to really feel uncomfortable about true Black historical past,” stated Black Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones.
“Simply since you don’t like the reality, doesn’t imply you attempt to cover behind it.”
Jones continued in his speech in regards to the racial injustice confronted day by day in Florida to the killing of Trayvon Martin.
“That is the so-called free state of Florida,” he stated. “That is precisely what Florida has all the time been. Florida has not modified but. We nonetheless have a methods to go…It will without end be a stain on historical past.”