More money flows into Florida’s Ian response as recovery continues from Hurricane Michael

A legislative funds panel this week gave Gov. Ron DeSantis hundreds of thousands extra dollars to pump into storm recovery tasks, two weeks after class 4 Hurricane Ian landed in Southwest Florida and crossed the state.

Emergency managers say the state remains to be in a storm-response part.

In an emergency assembly, the Joint Legislative Budget Commission permitted including $360 million to the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund. The fund was established this yr with $500 million. It’s a pool of money the governor can entry with out getting approval.

“Throughout the whole state of Florida, devastation is so severe. I am concerned still, even though you have said you think that will be enough, that we should have transferred more money,” said Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando. “I guess if we’re not going to go beyond the $360 million, we’ll just have to meet again. Is that how you see it?”

“Thank you, Senator Stewart. I believe yes, this is what everyone has agreed at this point would work,” replied Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, co-chair of the commission. The Governor’s Office requested that amount, and Stargel said they could call another meeting if needed or consider adding money during the next legislative session.

Florida is approved to receive 100% of Ian recovery costs for 60 days from the federal government.

With attention on Ian recovery, parts of the panhandle are not back to normal, 4 years after Hurricane Michael made landfall as a category 5 storm.

“It’s heartbreaking. It brings back all of those memories,” says Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe. His district contains North Florida counties that received walloped by Michael.

“We’re nonetheless recovering, and it is onerous for individuals to appreciate that — the quantity of effort and time and blood, sweat and tears that go into a hurricane recovery of this magnitude,” Shoaf says. “The psychological affect, the financial affect, simply all the way in which throughout the board. You have generations of households that transfer away and do not come again. So the impacts are, they’re close to not possible to quantify.”

Shoaf has requested hundreds of thousands of dollars from the legislature within the years since Michael for storm recovery tasks. He says there’s rather more to do, like hardening the infrastructure, and he says panhandle residents are nonetheless coping with insurance coverage corporations.

Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, talks with lawmakers throughout the legislative session on April 29, 2021, on the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

“Insurance claims were the worst part of the post-Michael life,” Shoaf says, adding his office is working with constituents “that are still in litigation over damages and payouts from insurance from Hurricane Michael. So our friends in southwest Florida are about to go through this, unfortunately.”

The Florida Legislature held a particular session final May to pass laws addressing problems within the property insurance coverage market. Changes embrace cracking down on fraudulent roof claims and prohibiting insurers from denying claims with out offering a ample cause. Shoaf says extra work is required, and it received’t be a simple repair.

“We have to make it where the insurers are solvent. They have to make a living, otherwise they will leave the state, and that’s kind of where we are now. So we’ll be looking at ways to make sure that these insurance companies can function,” Shoaf says. “We’re also looking at…how do we take away some of these frivolous lawsuits? As the legislature, we have to go in and make sure that the rules for the game are clear and that, you know, the field of play is level and inviting to these companies.”

Shoaf says Michael’s victims aren’t forgotten though the state has suffered one other main blow from a strong hurricane; and when the following huge storm is bearing down on Florida, he says having a plan may be the distinction between life and dying.

“For me, the biggest lesson learned is be prepared. Make sure everyone that you know and love are taken care of,” Shoaf says. “Then when the storm passes, go check on your neighbors and go help them. That’s what we’re called to do.”

As of Oct. 14, 109 deaths in Florida are attributed to Hurricane Ian. Deaths were reported in 17 counties, most of them in Lee (54). Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation web site exhibits greater than half one million insurance coverage claims have been filed since Ian made landfall September 28.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.