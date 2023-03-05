More of the same, North Texas; Our Gorgeous Weather Continues

Bright sunshine and delicate temperatures will proceed for Sunday as highs climb into the upper-70s. Also, wait for gusty southerly winds all through the afternoon and night time.

Temperatures will proceed to heat as we kick off the week. Highs on Monday afternoon will jump into the lower-80s.

An unsettled trend will go back to North Texas by way of midweek with a couple of bathe and thunderstorm possibilities. Temperatures will development beneath a lot cooler, with highs again in the 50s and lows in the 30s by way of subsequent Saturday.

Latest Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunny, breezy and delicate. Low: 52. High: 77. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and heat. Low: 56. High: 82. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, p.m. Low: 60. High: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50% likelihood of showers and a most likely a thunderstorm. Low: 61. High: 73. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a 50% likelihood of showers and a most likely a thunderstorm. Low: 58. High: 67. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% likelihood for morning showers, turning partially cloudy and breezy. Low: 50. High: 62. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and funky. Low: 42. High: 59. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY (SPRING FORWARD AT 2 A.M.): Partly sunny and funky. Low: 39. High: 59. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and funky. Low: 39. High: 59. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and funky. Low: 40. High: 60. Wind: E 5-10 mph.