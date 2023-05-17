More than $16 Million Awarded to Local Texas Service

WASHINGTON, DC, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmeriCorps, the federal company for nationwide carrier and volunteerism, co-hosted a grant announcement with OneStar Foundation this week in Dallas. During this tournament, 11 native Dallas organizations won awards totaling extra than $16 million to toughen well being and well-being, encourage studying and building up get right of entry to to care.

Equal Heart, American Heart Association, Christus Health and OneStar Foundation along side different Dallas organizations had been awarded grant finances from AmeriCorps State and National and Public Health AmeriCorps systems. OneStar Foundation, the Texas state fee for carrier, administers grant investment to different Texas organizations who’re dedicated to creating a distinction of their communities, comparable to Reading Partners, City Year and Project Transformation.

“For nearly 30 years, AmeriCorps has been betting on national service as one of the most powerful tools to bring Americans together and solve tough challenges. Today, more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers are serving across the country—including right here in the Dallas area,” mentioned Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “Whether they’re tutoring students to help them stay on track, helping seniors live independently, supporting veterans and military families, restoring our parks and public lands, or increasing access to healthy foods and affordable health care, these changemakers remind us that service deepens bonds, strengthens communities and transforms lives.”

These grants are a part of extra than $550 million federal greenbacks invested in April and May nationally. Across the rustic, extra than 450 organizations won investment from those newest grant alternatives. For each buck invested in AmeriCorps, it returns extra than $17 to society, program individuals, or the government. Studies have demonstrated that AmeriCorps systems toughen faculty readiness, attendance, and behaviour; spice up studying and math success; and building up get right of entry to to faculty and careers – and so a lot more.

After the grant announcement, a roundtable dialogue was once hosted with the award recipients and AmeriCorps management. During the roundtable, the grantees shared how the federal investments from AmeriCorps will affect their group and the way they plan to make the most of the investment.

“By tapping into the proud Texan spirit of service, AmeriCorps provides a unique solution to complex social challenges by strategically harnessing the skills and compassion of our people to create greater impact,” mentioned Chris Bugbee, OneStar President and CEO. “We are thankful for AmeriCorps’ persevered funding in Texas communities and glance ahead to attractive much more folks in significant carrier alternatives.”

Last yr extra than 17,000 Americans of every age and backgrounds united to meet native wishes, reinforce communities, and enlarge alternative thru nationwide carrier in Texas at extra than 2,300 places. AmeriCorps invested extra than $51.7 million in federal investment to fortify cost-effective group answers, running with native companions to empower folks to assist communities take on their hardest demanding situations.

