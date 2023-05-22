More than 230 arrested, 50 hospitalized during Jeep Weekend in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Jeep Weekend is an annual tournament that takes position in Galveston County, Texas. The tournament is unofficial and is in most cases unfold via phrase of mouth. During the development, attendees keep in their Jeeps and benefit from the seashore, with alcohol being a commonplace function.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, this 12 months’s Jeep Weekend noticed a vital building up in arrests and hospitalizations. Specifically, a complete of 233 arrests and extra than 200 fees have been filed on Saturday by myself. More than 50 attendees have been taken to the medical institution at the identical day, with one girl in essential situation.

These numbers constitute an uptick in arrests and accidents in comparison to earlier years. In 2022, simplest 100 arrests have been made, whilst in 2021, there have been 200 arrests and one dying. In 2020, two folks have been shot, and extra than 100 arrests have been made. In 2019, one individual died.

In an effort to curb the violence and issues related to the development, the sheriff’s place of business doubled the choice of deputies patrolling the realm this 12 months. According to the place of business, 136 regulation enforcement officials have been deployed on Saturday to stay attendees protected and citizens’ properties unfastened from vandalism.

