More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies recalled

Greater than Three million bottles of Airborne Gummies recalled because of harm hazard

Reckitt has issued a voluntary recall of about 3.74 million bottles of Airborne Gummies because of an harm hazard, the U.S. Shopper Product Security Fee (CPSC) introduced.The corporate has acquired 70 reviews of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, together with 18 reviews of minor accidents and one report of an eye fixed harm requiring medical consideration.The recall includes solely 63 and 75 depend bottles of Airborne Gummies. They had been bought in blueberry pomegranate, orange and various fruit flavors. The recalled bottles had been bought at Goal, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Membership, BJ’s Wholesale Membership, Costco, Walmart and different shops nationwide and on-line at Amazon.com; and www.schiffvitamins.com from Could 2020 by means of February 2022 for between $18 and $33.Customers with an unopened bottle mustn’t try to open the product and may contact Reckitt to obtain a full refund. Bottles which have already been opened are usually not topic to this recall as they might have launched any strain construct up and don’t current an harm hazard.To obtain a refund, contact Reckitt toll-free at 888-266-8003 from eight a.m. to five p.m. ET, Monday by means of Friday, or on-line at www.schiffvitamins.com/pages/airborne-recall or www.schiffvitamins.com and click on on “Remembers” on the backside of the web page for extra info.

