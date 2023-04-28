More than a third of Texas prisons don’t have air conditioning. A new bill would change that

Since a minimum of the former legislative consultation, the problem of air conditioning in state prisons has been debated within the Texas Legislature. In beef up of House Bill 1708, which would require the interior temperatures in state prisons to be between 65 and 85 levels, Carl O. Sherman, D-DeSoto, is one of the authors. On Wednesday, the House authorized the bill and despatched it directly to the Senate. The vote used to be 124 sure votes to 24 no votes, with 5 North Texans Republicans casting “no” ballots. However, KERA contacted each and every of the ones representatives, however none of them answered to the request for a remark.

A an identical bill used to be handed within the 2021 legislative consultation. It is unsure what’s going to occur to the present bill within the Senate.

On Thursday morning, Sherman joined a staff of jail reform advocates from around the state at the steps of the Capitol in Austin. Sherman stated, “This is important, not just for those who have been convicted of a crime. It’s also important for those who we employ – the 20,000 correctional officers who provide public safety in the interest of our communities.”

According to a record launched closing yr through the Texas A&M’s Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center, Texas is one of the 13 states that does no longer require air conditioning in prisons, the place temperatures can upward push to as prime as 149 levels Fahrenheit. Among the advocates who spoke on the Capitol used to be Richard Miles, who used to be wrongfully sentenced to existence for a homicide in 1995 and exonerated in 2012. He spent 15 years incarcerated on the Coffield unit in Anderson County, one of the biggest prisons within the state. Miles described operating within the infirmary at Coffield and seeing inmates being introduced in as a result of of warmth exhaustion. “Imagine being on the fourth floor and dying of a heat stroke,” Miles stated.

Dr. Amite Dominick, the president of Texas Prisons Community Advocates, said that the stipulations in prisons are inhumane for each inmates and team of workers and have led to critical damage and dying for prisoners. “We are literally baking people – human beings – in the state of Texas,” Dominick stated.

Although the Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson said that the dept does no longer touch upon pending law, Sherman addressed legislators who oppose the bill through arguing that treating prisoners for heat-related accidents has a price for taxpayers. “We should just do the right thing by adding permanent AC in our housing units,” Sherman said.

If you have a tip, e-mail Pablo Arauz Peña at [email protected] .