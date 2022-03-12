More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion

U.S. troopers are persevering with to deploy to Europe, becoming a member of 1000’s already despatched abroad to help NATO allies amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

SAVANNAH, Ga. — U.S. troopers continued to deploy Friday to Europe, becoming a member of 1000’s already despatched abroad to help NATO allies amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

About 130 troopers from the 87th Division Sustainment Assist Battalion, third Division Sustainment Brigade, lined up with rucksacks inside a terminal at Hunter Airfield in Savannah earlier than marching exterior and boarding their chartered flight. It departed amid gray skies and rain.

Republican U.S. Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter, of Pooler, Georgia, was amongst these in attendance. He was seen “fist-bumping” lots of the troopers as they boarded the aircraft.

The battalion’s troopers are along with the estimated 3,800 troopers from the Military’s third Infantry Division who’ve deployed in latest weeks from close by Fort Stewart, mentioned Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder, the division’s spokesperson.

Spec. Danton Belucio, who has served within the Military for 3 years, mentioned he regarded ahead to happening his first deployment.

“I’ve at all times needed to really go on one to do one thing completely different,” he mentioned. “It makes me really feel like I am serving to any person.”

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the third Infantry’s commander, mentioned lately that troopers are being advised to arrange for six months abroad, although deployments may very well be lenghtened or shortened per developments in Ukraine.

The Pentagon has ordered roughly 12,000 complete service members from varied U.S. bases to Europe, with a few thousand extra already stationed overseas shifting to different European international locations.

The troopers’ mission is to coach alongside navy items of NATO allies in a show of drive geared toward deterring additional aggression by Russia. The Pentagon has careworn U.S. forces usually are not being deployed to combat in Ukraine.

Belucio, 24, of Orlando, Florida, mentioned he was not fearful in any respect about taking part within the mission.