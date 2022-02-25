Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary Named Executive Producers For ‘2 Richards! The African Company’ Documentary

Revelations Leisure’s Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary introduced as we speak that they are going to be government producers on director Kamilla Blanche’s upcoming documentary “2 Richards! The African Firm.“
The African Firm was positioned in New York’s Greenwich Village and was America’s first Black theater firm, fashioned 44 years earlier than the passage of the 13th Modification. The documentary will uplift and encourage the viewers, taking them on a historic journey of ardour and perseverance, highlighting the founders of the corporate, William Alexander Brown and James Hewlett, two Black pioneers.
In keeping with Freeman and McCreary (Nationwide Geographic’s “The Story of God;” Warner Bros.’ “Invictus“), “Revelations Leisure is honored to announce their involvement in bringing this misplaced piece of Black and American historical past to the general public solely months after The African’s Firm’s 200th anniversary. The Firm consisted of actors, playwrights, administrators, and producers — primarily free, freed, runaway, and indentured African People, who carried out to blended audiences lengthy earlier than the abolition of slavery.
“As we proceed to disclose reality and convey a highlight to untold tales, that is particularly fascinating because it paved the way in which for a lot of Black actors within the US. Whereas it’s sadly not shocking that this story has been buried for thus lengthy, Kamilla’s imaginative and prescient to encourage and uplift audiences by bringing it again to life is precisely what we have to shine a lightweight on these vital People.”
In 1821, each The African Firm and an adjoining all-white theater firm, The Park Theatre, placed on competing productions of Shakespeare’s “Richard III.” More and more alarmed on the consideration The African Firm was receiving, The Park Theatre started to sabotage and disrupt their productions, inflicting them to maneuver areas a number of instances till the African Grove Theater was finally burned to the bottom in 1823.
A couple of of those areas can nonetheless be discovered on the streets of Greenwich Village as we speak, and a part of the plan is to make use of proceeds to establish these areas with monuments recognizing The African Firm and their impression on the humanities and theatre for the black neighborhood,
The film might be made in partnership with fiscal sponsor Movie Impartial, in accordance with a press release. “2 Richards!” was chosen for fiscal sponsorship by a rigorous utility course of and represents Movie Impartial’s mission to champion artistic independence in visible storytelling and help a neighborhood of artists who embody variety, innovation and uniqueness of imaginative and prescient.
Kamilla Blanche stated, “We’re honored and excited to be working with Morgan, Lori, and Revelations Leisure to convey this story to life and rejoice the erased legacy of The African Firm, America’s first black theater firm. By way of our partnership with Movie Impartial, we hope to lift sufficient funds to inform this story in a method the place we will actually reclaim the narrative of such an vital piece of Black historical past and American historical past and stick with it the legacy of The African Firm’s mission by creating movie and theatre arts scholarships for college kids of shade.”
Freeman and McCreary be a part of the manager producing group of Blanche, Olga Garay-English and Laith Murad.
Donations to the undertaking will be made through IndieGogo or by Film Independent. All donations are 100% tax deductible.