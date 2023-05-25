Morgan Wallen Reacts To Matching Whitney Houston’s Album Chart Success: “Something I Never Could Have Imagined”





Morgan Wallen’s 3rd studio album, One Thing At A Time, continues to make historical past by means of notching its eleventh consecutive week at No. 1 at the Billboard 200 charts. This success places him within the corporate of a couple of different mythical artists, reminiscent of Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston. One Thing At A Time has been on the most sensible of the charts since its debut on March 3.

In 1987, Houston’s album Whitney, that includes her iconic hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” was once the closing album to spend 11 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. Before Whitney, Wonder’s eighteenth studio album, Songs In The Key Of Life, that includes his hit tune “Isn’t She Lovely,” logged its first consecutive 13 weeks at No. 1 in 1976 to 1977.

Wallen displays on those accomplishments pronouncing, “These stats are all so humbling, and being mentioned in the same sentence as Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston is something I never could have imagined. But I’m most grateful to everyone who listens to my music. That’s the connection that means the most to me, and it’s the best compliment out there—the fact that you guys like it.”

One Thing At A Time has already earned 3 No. 1 hits, with “You Proof” spending the longest operating No. 1 in Country radio historical past at 10 weeks. The 2nd No. 1 hit was once “Thought You Should Know,” which remained on the most sensible of the Country Airplay charts for 3 consecutive weeks. Wallen’s newest No. 1 hit from the album, “Last Night,” has spent six non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 at the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making it the fastest-climbing No. 1 at the Billboard Country Airplay charts since 2015 at simply 11 weeks.

Meanwhile, Wallen’s record-breaking challenge, Dangerous: The Double Album, notches its one hundred and twentieth non-consecutive week within the Billboard 200 Top 10, 2nd handiest to the 173 weeks held by means of the Original Cast Recording, My Fair Lady, again in 1956. The luck of his 5x Platinum sophomore challenge, Dangerous: The Double Album, has long gone directly to surpass information up to now held by means of Adele and Bruce Springsteen, clocking in at 120 non-consecutive weeks and counting within the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts.

Unfortunately, Wallen needed to cancel six weeks price of live shows because of a vocal wire harm. He introduced rescheduled dates for his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour, which kicks off in Chicago on June 22. Produced by means of Live Nation, the excursion will function reinforce from ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates, with HARDY and Parker McCollum showing on make a selection dates.

Wallen’s first display again because the cancellations will happen on June 22 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. The One Night At A Time World Tour marks Wallen’s first-time headlining stadiums around the globe for more than one nights.

In addition to his 2023 U.S. excursion dates, Wallen has additionally introduced world excursion dates for 2023 and 2024. Fans in Canada and the United Kingdom gets the danger to look him carry out of their hometowns. Wallen’s excursion dates are matter to switch because of the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the setbacks, Wallen stays thankful for his luck and the enthusiasts who proceed to hear his tune. “That’s the connection that means the most to me,” he says, “and it’s the best compliment out there—the fact that you guys like it.”