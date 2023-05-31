Mortgage rates are suring again — here’s how much that adds to cost of buying a home

Mortgage rates are on the rise once again and the cost of obtaining a home loan has reached its highest point in seven months.

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) announced on Wednesday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage currently sits at 6.91%, up from 6.69% the week prior. The 15-year home loan has also seen an increase, climbing to 6.41% from 6.15% last week. The Federal Reserve’s ongoing efforts to control inflation by increasing its benchmark rate appears to have had little impact on results thus far and suggests that more increases may be necessary in order to reach the central bank’s goal of a 2% inflation rate.

Mike Fratantoni, the MBA’s chief economist, stated that “Inflation is still running too high, and recent economic data is beginning to convince investors that the Federal Reserve will not be cutting rates anytime soon.” A single percentage increase on a mortgage rate can significantly raise the monthly payments on a property, with the increase depending on the size of the loan.

Furthermore, home prices have also been on the rise, with the median list price increasing to $430,000 in April, up from $406,000 at the start of the year. Realtor.com has reported that purchasing a home is cheaper than renting in only 4 US cities: Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, and Philadelphia.



Mortgage rates had reached a low of 6% in February but have subsequently climbed to their highest point since November. The higher rates have resulted in a 3.7% decrease in the number of mortgage applications received this week compared to last week, according to MBA. The number of homes available for sale remains tight, with fewer options for house hunters. Experts have cited construction companies’ inability to keep up with demand and homeowners’ reluctance to list their properties as the primary reasons for this.

“Low inventory, maintained by an extremely low level of new listings coming onto the market, has fueled demand amongst the few buyers who can afford to stay shopping,” stated senior economist at Zillow, Nicole Bacahaud. “As inventory remains a challenge in this market, so, too, will affordability be rocked by stubbornly high prices that aren’t looking to move drastically any time soon.”

Despite such obstacles, homeownership in the US is on the rise, even for those with modest incomes. Recent data from the Census Bureau shows that, as of early 2023, more than 53% of households below the median income owned a home, up from 51.4% in late 2019. This is the highest figure since the agency began tracking the statistic in 1994. Economist Dean Baker noted this trend in a recent report on the topic.

