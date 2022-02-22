Most concerned about future extreme weather, half taking steps





More than three-quarters of American communities are concerned about future extreme weather events, but just over half are taking steps to address the growing problem, according to the findings of an exclusive ‘Forecasting Our Future’ survey conducted by the Hearst Television National Investigative Unit.In January, Hearst Television sent a nine-question survey to every county in America and all cities with populations over 50,000 people asking about how a changing climate and increasingly severe weather events are affecting their communities.Of those who responded, 76% said they are “concerned about the effects of future extreme weather events,” on their community. Nearly two-thirds – 64.9% – said they had already felt the effects of a changing climate, including more extreme weather events, hotter temperatures, more destructive wildfires/forest fires, drought and other impacts.And yet, the survey found, only a little more than half – 55.6% – are “currently taking steps” to address it and mitigate the damage to their residents and businesses.Some municipalities denied climate change is happening, contrary to the overwhelming consensus of the scientific community. Most recently, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change(IPCC) reported late last year that “Climate change is already affecting every inhabited region across the globe, with human influence contributing to many observed changes in weather and climate extremes.” Local data is available to all, such as this state-by-state chronicle of a changing climate posted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).Even so, Stafford County, Kan., told Hearst Television it won’t be taking any steps to prepare for a changing climate because, “We live in the middle of Kansas!” The city of Torrance, Calif., responded to the survey request by writing: “we provide records, we do not answer questions.” And La Porte County, Ind., wrote in its response: “there is no proof of ‘increasingly severe weather events.’ That’s a canard.”‘It’s heartbreaking’ Homeowner Dwaine Sylve has no doubt the climate is changing.His home in Port Sulfur, Louisiana, about 90 minutes south of New Orleans, had been built on stilts seven feet off the ground. But it still wasn’t high enough to keep out the floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ida last year.Six months later, Sylve pointed out the large stains of blackish mold, caved-in ceilings and destroyed possessions.”It’s heartbreaking, man, seeing everything you worked for,” Sylvie said during a brief tour inside. “Look at it.”In all, his neighborhood lost nine of its 11 houses to floodwaters brought on by Ida. That’s on top of Hurricane Katrina destroying his grandmother’s house nearby in 2005.When asked if he blamed climate change, he answered simply, “yes.””We haven’t seen these storms get this strong, you know? And it’s like it’s getting progressively worse,” Sylvie said. “Something has to be done.”Foot in sea level rise ‘already baked in’Baylor Fox-Kemper, a professor of earth, environmental and planetary sciences at Brown University, says not only is a changing climate real, it’s already here. That’s the message he took to a global gathering of scientists in New Orleans in December, where he told the Fall Meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) that, based on the latest science, the rapid weather changes will continue to accelerate as the Earth warms.”So those things that occurred once per century in the recent past, will actually be annual events,” Fox-Kemper told the audience. Hearst Television went with the Brown University professor to the same parish as Sylve’s damaged house, where homeowners with the means are fighting rising waters by building homes higher and higher on stilts.”We’re going to see almost a foot – somewhere between nine and 11 inches – of sea level rise by 2050 – a generation and a half, we see that amount,” Fox-Kemper explained while standing at the waters’ edge. “And the 2050 numbers are already baked in. So even if we were to cut all of our emissions today, we still are going to see sea level rise.”“It’s too late to stop it altogether, but it’s not too late to avoid the worst impacts,” he said.’Where do those people go?’To understand the threat of sea level rise in the coming decades, Fox-Kemper explained that the expected one-foot rise in sea levels on a typical shoreline (a 1% slope) would lead to the loss of approximately 100 feet of coastline. As a demonstration, a 100-foot tape measure was used to see how far into a row of Port Sulphur houses that future water line would stretch. Fully extended, the tape measure penetrated far beyond the homes’ front doors. Watch video of the demonstration below.“All these homes would have water underneath them at high tide,” Fox-Kemper said. “I worry that somebody, you know, worked their whole life and saved their whole life to get that and that now that’s being taken away from them through no fault of their own,” he explained.“Where do those people go?” he asked.Hardly anything left to loseThey go where Dwaine Sylvie went. Now making $16 an hour, he can’t afford a new home or higher stilts. So, chased out of his home by a climate he cannot control, storms he cannot beat, and a government that, he says, abandoned his family, he and his kids moved in with his mother. And when the next severe storm comes – perhaps even stronger than Ida – the Sylve family will have hardly anything left to lose.”It can devastate your life, man, it can make you or break you. It can make you or break you,” Sylve said, standing on the porch of his ruined home.He added: “Pray for us. Mark Albert is the chief national investigative correspondent for the Hearst Television National Investigative Unit, based in Washington D.C. April Chunko, Jeannie Kopstein & Kevin Rothstein contributed to this report.

