Most popular dog breeds of 2021

March 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
As soon as once more, the Labrador Retriever tops the listing as the most well-liked canine breed in the USA, in keeping with the American Kennel Membership (AKC).

It’s the 31st 12 months in a row the Labrador Retriever has held on to the No. 1 spot. The AKC credit the breed’s temperament and flexibility as the explanation for its fixed recognition.

Probably the most notable improvement on this 12 months’s listing was the Poodle, making a return to the highest 5 for the primary time since 1997.

Whereas dog-ownership rates have skyrocketed in recent times, notably for the reason that begin of the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears the forms of canines People are getting have largely stayed the identical.

The AKC says the 2021 listing seems to be similar to the 2020 listing. A few of the largest movers, although, are the Discipline Spaniel, which moved up 24 spots no. 136, and the Puli, which dropped 21 locations to no. 164.

The best-ranked breed to make its debut in 2021 was the Biewer Terrier at no. 83.

Under are the highest 25 hottest canine breeds of 2021:

  1. Labrador Retrievers
  2. French Bulldogs
  3. Golden Retrievers
  4. German Shepherd Canines
  5. Poodles
  6. Bulldogs
  7. Beagles
  8. Rottweilers
  9. Pointers (German Shorthaired)
  10. Dachshunds
  11. Pembroke Welsh Corgis
  12. Australian Shepherds
  13. Yorkshire Terriers
  14. Boxers
  15. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
  16. Doberman Pinschers
  17. Nice Danes
  18. Miniature Schnauzers
  19. Siberian Huskies
  20. Bernese Mountain Canines
  21. Cane Corso
  22. Shih Tzu
  23. Boston Terriers
  24. Pomeranians
  25. Havanese

Click on here for the complete listing.



