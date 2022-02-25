Mother convicted of poisoning her family maintains her innocence

Regardless of confessing to police that she poisoned her husband, son and daughter with antifreeze, Diane Staudte says she is harmless.
“I mentioned what I used to be informed to say — I’m saying there’s extra to that than what folks know,” Staudte mentioned in an unique interview with “20/20.” Regardless of her claims of innocence, there is no such thing as a proof that anybody however Diane Staudte and her daughter, Rachel, have been behind these stunning crimes.
Practically six years after pleading responsible to 2 counts of first-degree homicide, Diane Staudte mentioned she’s able to share the chain of occasions that led to her life imprisonment with out parole.
In 2012, Staudte gave the impression to be residing a standard life in Springfield, Missouri. She was educated as a nurse, was an energetic member of her church and the breadwinner for her family of six. Her husband Mark Staudte was an area musician who taken care of their youngsters.
Staudte described her youngsters as “little professors all of them had their little particular pursuits, however boy they knew the whole lot about their particular pursuits.”
On Easter Sunday in 2012, 61-year-old Mark Staudte died of what seemed to be pure causes which some attributed to an unhealthy way of life. His bandmates famous that he had been appearing surprisingly on Friday night time, saying that he was slurring his phrases and his pores and skin appeared yellow. It was famous that there was a hoop of blood round his mouth on the time of his loss of life, in response to police experiences.
Jeff Sippy, who was then the pastor at Redeemer Lutheran Church, the family’s church, mentioned he instantly felt like one thing was fallacious.
“There was nothing in me that believed that it was of a pure trigger,” Sippy mentioned in his first time talking publicly in regards to the Staudte case. “I didn’t consider that he died of a stroke. A coronary heart assault. Or in his sleep. I simply didn’t. There’s nothing scientific. There’s nothing skilled about my statement. However my first phrases have been ‘no manner.’ He didn’t simply die.”
5 months after Mark Staudte’s loss of life, tragedy struck once more when the Staudte’s son, Shaun Staudte, was discovered useless after having flu-like signs. A hoop of blood was additionally discovered round his mouth, however his post-mortem dominated that his loss of life was as a consequence of prior medical points, together with a seizure dysfunction, in response to his post-mortem report.
Then in June of 2013, alarm bells began going off for the police, in response to Detective Neal McAmis.
Diane Staudte’s eldest daughter, Sarah Staudte, was taken to the hospital by her mom and her sister Rachel Staudte.
Sarah Staudte was admitted to the ICU with a mind bleed and organ failure. Whereas within the hospital, medical doctors started to suspect poisoning was the trigger.
Concurrently, samples have been recovered from Shaun Staudte’s post-mortem, the place testing revealed the presence of ethylene glycol, one of the uncooked parts of antifreeze.
Sippy mentioned after Sarah Staudte was hospitalized, he referred to as in a tip to the Springfield Police Division.
“I mentioned that I believed that Shaun Staudte’s loss of life didn’t seem to me to be of pure causes. And that this is able to profit from investigation,” mentioned Sippy.
Ethylene glycol is just not a typical half of regular toxicology screenings and requires particular testing to detect, which is why it was missed throughout the preliminary post-mortem.
McAmis introduced Diane and Rachel Staudte in for questioning.
In interrogation tapes obtained solely by ABC Information, Diane Staudte admitted to utilizing antifreeze to poison her family members by placing it into her youngsters’s Coca-Cola and husband’s Gatorade.
Through the interrogation, McAmis requested why she didn’t deliver her husband to the hospital.
“I hated his guts– I suppose I would just had sufficient,” Staudte informed detectives.
In 2022, her most up-to-date interview, she continued to say that her husband had bother with laborious medicine and alcohol, however that she was not the one to poison him.
“Mark was with some folks which might be very harmful — folks have disappeared — I used to be informed in jail that Mark had been green-lighted,” Staudte mentioned, referring to a potential hit positioned on her husband. “I’m saying someone most likely got here in and gave him one thing.”
Earlier than 2022, Diane Staudte had by no means informed the police nor her legal professionals that her husband had been related to “harmful folks” or that her husband had been concerned with laborious medicine. In line with authorities, there is no such thing as a proof to help these claims.
Throughout her questioning with McAmis, she was requested why she determined to poison her son, who was autistic.
“Shaun could be interfering with no matter I might do,” Staudte informed McAmis in 2013. “He was greater than a hassle… greater than a pest.”
Staudte’s center daughter, Rachel Staudte, was additionally introduced in for questioning. On the time, she denied any involvement within the poisoning of her family members.
A police search of the family’s residence recovered Rachel Staudte’s journal that exposed she knew what was occurring and was serving to her mom to analysis and plan methods to poison her family members.
When offered with the journal as proof, Rachel Staudte confessed to serving to her mom.
Rachel and Diane Staudte have been arrested and charged for the deaths of Mark and Shaun Staudte. Each pleaded responsible to the murders and the assault of Sarah Staudte.
Rachel Staudte pleaded responsible to second-degree homicide in 2015 as half of a plea deal in trade for testifying towards her mom. She acquired two life phrases with the likelihood of parole after 42-and-a-half years.
Diane Staudte entered an Alford plea which acknowledges that prosecutors had sufficient to convict her with out admitting guilt. In 2018, she was sentenced to life imprisonment with out parole.
Sarah Staudte has made a miraculous restoration from the ICU however has sustained everlasting injury with lifelong results. She is at present in assisted residing.
When talking about Sarah Staudte, Diane Staudte mentioned “I’m sorry for what she went by however I’m sorry for what everyone goes by,” mentioned Staudte. “I’m sorry for what I’ve needed to undergo.”
Diane Staudte mentioned she was sorry for what her family had been by however regardless of confessing to police, now denies having any half within the poisoning. At one level, she alluded to being poisoned herself, which there is no such thing as a proof of. McAmis affirms, “There may be nothing in anyway to point out that anyone was concerned on this case apart from these talked about already. Diane and Rachel… those that killed their family.”