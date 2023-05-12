Mother, father and daughter to graduate from same Texas university together

Texas Lutheran University’s upcoming commencement will likely be a circle of relatives affair for one particular circle of relatives. Ashley Adams, a senior on the university, will likely be incomes her level along her oldsters. This would be the first time within the faculty’s historical past that a mom, father, and daughter from the same circle of relatives will likely be graduating together. The Adams circle of relatives has made historical past, and the university shared the news in a press release.

Ashley Adams is learning training whilst her mom, Robyn Adams, is incomes a grasp’s level in accounting. Ashley’s father, Greg Adams, is pursuing a big in industry. Although it’s not commonplace for fogeys to attend the same university as their kids, Ashley welcomed her oldsters at Texas Lutheran University and supported their resolution to pursue upper training. She mentioned, “My parents didn’t get to finish their education because they wanted to start a family and there were better opportunities at the time to obtain that goal. I remember how proud I was when they decided to go back to school at a local community college.”

Greg Adams is a retired Army veteran and first-generation pupil. Initially, Robyn and Greg have been pursuing their levels at Northeast Lakeview College, however they fell in love with Texas Lutheran University all over their daughter’s admission procedure. They requested her if it was once ok for them to attend the same university, and Ashley was once excited to have them sign up for the Bulldogs circle of relatives. Despite being amongst more youthful classmates, the fogeys have enhanced their time on campus – Robyn Adams is a supplemental trainer for an accounting path, and Greg Adams has joined the golfing workforce.

Robyn Adams mentioned she is having a look ahead to celebrating her circle of relatives’s achievements at commencement. She mentioned, “I’m going to be watching my husband and daughter, and it’s going to be surreal. I’m so very proud of Ashley, but to get to watch from a behind-the-scenes perspective is really neat and something I would never give up.”

The Adams circle of relatives’s long term appears to be like vibrant as Ashley hopes to develop into a math trainer at some point. Robyn and Greg have already secured jobs at CPA company Forvis and Randolph Air Force Base, respectively.

The graduation rite of Texas Lutheran University will happen on Saturday.

