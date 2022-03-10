Mother Gifts Her Son Three Homes and $10,000 For His 16th Birthday

A mom has gone viral for her present of generational wealth to her son for his 16th birthday.
Charlise Freeman took to Instagram and TikTok to share a video of the second she gave her teenage son three properties and 1000’s of {dollars} in money for his 16th birthday.
“He had no concept what was in retailer,” Freeman captioned one put up. “I used to be about to provide him the inspiration to set him up for achievement!!!!”
In one other video put up, Freeman defined how vital it’s for her to make sure her two sons are arrange for achievement as a single mom.
“My 2 boys are my world, and I might do something for them,” she wrote in a prolonged caption.
“I perceive firsthand how exhausting it’s for a single mom to be elevating younger black males in todays world.”
She defined how shut she is to her teenage son and the way she has severe talks to him about caring for the household in her absence. Freeman says it was her son who expressed his curiosity in actual property.
“Throughout our many conversations, he all the time says, ‘mother, I need to get into actual property and be a chef,’” Freeman shared. “We utilized to a enterprise program and a chef program for him to do his junior 12 months. He interviewed for each and was not chosen for both one, and he was a harm and thought it was due to a # of causes, however I simply instructed him it will be okay we’ll go one other route as a result of MOMMY already had some issues within the works, however I couldn’t inform him what it was as a result of I used to be saving it for the suitable second.”
She selected his 16th birthday because the “second” she would shock him with an funding into his future.
“Once I offered him with these presents, it was to let him know and present him that it doesn’t matter what doorways don’t open for you in the event you proceed to push ahead the suitable one will open, and mommy simply occur to have the facility to open the suitable one,” Freeman defined.
“I need him to have the ability to move issues down,” she continued. “This course of goes to be enjoyable as a result of I get to work with my son on one thing that’s actually expensive to him and see what concepts he has!”
Many praised Freeman within the feedback for the grand gesture, with plenty of dad and mom thanking the only mother for uplifting them to have fun their youngsters in comparable methods.
“So inspiring for this reason I lose sleep,” one individual stated.
“Breaking generational curses and I’m right here for it,” added one other.