Mother holding on hope for justice in cold case murder of teen son

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A grieving mom continues to be hoping to search out justice for her son who was once tragically murdered. Desmond Jones was once simplest 13 years previous when he was once shot and killed again in 2011. This week marks 12 years because the night time he was once shot in the pinnacle whilst visiting a pal.

The Fort Myers Police’s (FMPD) Cold Case unit has been investigating the case for years, and in spite of the time elapsed, they continue to be positive about fixing it. “We feel as though this case has a great deal of potential of being solved,” mentioned lead investigator Michael Iarossi.

Desmond was once a tender boy striking out in his group when he was once met with gunfire. His mom, Denae Hendley, nonetheless vividly recollects the instant she noticed her son mendacity dead on the pavement with a sheet over him. “He was only 13, he was only a child,” mentioned Annie Mae, Desmond’s grandmother.

Hendley has fought laborious for justice and reached out to Southwest Florida’s Crime Stoppers, which resulted in FMPD’s cold case unit taking on the case. For years, her circle of relatives has attended prayer teams and counseling, however the ache of dropping her kid by no means actually fades.

The circle of relatives has poured out their hearts to the group, hoping somebody will come ahead with information concerning the case. Crime Stoppers even publish a billboard asking for pointers in Desmond’s case. “Peace…I feel at peace because somebody cares, and we got cold case working,” Hendley mentioned.

The circle of relatives has been thru impossible struggling, however after 11 lengthy years, they’re slowly shifting in opposition to therapeutic. With his ashes in hand and a heat smile, Hendley not too long ago poured out her son’s ashes to set him loose.

As Desmond’s case nears its conclusion, his circle of relatives recollects now not simplest his loss of life but in addition others who’ve suffered an identical tragedies. Annie Mae steered the group to keep in mind different unsolved murder instances, such because the killing of 33-year-old soccer trainer Craig Truttling and numerous others.