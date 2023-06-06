Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot his Virginia teacher faces two new federal charges

The mother of a 6-year-old boy, who allegedly shot and seriously injured his first-grade teacher earlier this year in Virginia, has been hit with new charges by federal prosecutors. Court documents filed on Monday accused Deja Taylor of two federal charges, including making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and unlawfully using a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. Taylor had already been charged in April with child neglect and endangerment related to the same case. According to the newly-filed court documents, Taylor made a false statement to the gun shop in Grafton and falsely claimed on ATF application forms that she did not use marijuana despite using it unlawfully.

Abby Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, was shot in the hand and chest by a student using Taylor’s 9mm semiautomatic handgun on January 6. Although the boy was not charged in connection with the incident, his mother has been indicted with child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child. Taylor will soon face these charges in August.

Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit against school officials in April, claiming gross negligence for not responding to several warnings about the boy carrying a gun and the fact that he was in a “violent mood” on the day of the shooting. Family members reported that the gun was secured, and the 6-year-old boy reportedly suffers from an acute disability.