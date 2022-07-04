Mother of fallen Dallas officer reacts to recent mass shootings

Valerie Zamarripa is aware of what it is like to lose somebody to gun violence. Her son Patrick Zamarripa was amongst 5 officers killed on July 7, 2016 in Dallas.

DALLAS — Valerie Zamarripa holds on to her son’s belongings, his footage, his army canine tag and his Navy hat.

And she holds on to the final phrases he mentioned to her.

”I’ll at all times bear in mind these final phrases… ‘I like you mother,’” mentioned Valerie Zamarripa.

Six years in the past, on July 7, Officer Patrick Zamarripa was listening to a Rangers sport in his squad automobile and watching protesters march in Downtown Dallas. Dash digicam video exhibits the second he hears gunfire jumps out of the automobile and runs in direction of it.

Within seconds, he was shot and killed by a gunman focusing on police. Five officers died that day.

“I’ll maintain saying his identify till my final breath and maintain his reminiscence alive,” mentioned Zamarripa.

Zamarripa says each time she hears of a mass capturing her coronary heart sinks realizing all too effectively what it looks like to lose somebody to gun violence.

On Monday, she realized of the capturing in Illinois, the place a number of folks had been killed and injured in a 4th of July parade.

”It simply makes me so indignant that we will’t even get pleasure from our lives and be comfortable and take our children to one thing they’ll get pleasure from,” mentioned Zamarripa.

She says each time an officer is shot within the line of obligation, it takes her breath away.

“You just start praying and praying thinking ‘oh no, not again not again.’”

Like so many different victims’ households, she holds on to the recollections. Patrick, a Navy veteran liked the 4th of July and it was the final vacation he celebrated together with his household earlier than he was killed.

”He liked the 4th of July as a result of he liked his nation and liked serving within the Navy and was proud to be an American as he at all times mentioned,” mentioned Zamarripa.

She mentioned there are good days and unhealthy days and when she struggles to get by way of the tough occasions, she remembers how Patrick lived his life serving others and she or he says one of the best ways to honor him is to unfold a message of love not hate.