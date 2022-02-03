Mother of Harmony Montgomery believes girl is still alive

Crystal Sorey says someone must know something about missing girl

The mother of a missing 7-year-old New Hampshire girl said Tuesday she believes her daughter is still alive.In an exclusive interview with sister station WMUR, Crystal Sorey said that her mother’s intuition tells her that her daughter, Harmony Montgomery, is still alive.Sorey sat in on a court hearing Tuesday about a custody issue concerning Harmony. It has been a month since police opened a missing person investigation on the 7-year-old. A reward for information in Harmony’s disappearance now sits at $144,000. The fund was made possible by donations from people in New Hampshire and across the country. “It’s amazing,” Sorey said. “I’m just so grateful that these donors came forward to help with the reward money.”More than 500 tips have been made to the Manchester Police Department’s tip line, but there has still been no sign of Harmony.Sorey said she knows her daughter is out there and that someone knows something that will lead to her.”So that we can just reach that one person who can say, ‘Hey, oh my goodness. I have her.’ Or, ‘I’ve seen who has her,’ or something, you know?”She said she’s still hopeful she will bring Harmony home.”I have to. I have to hang on to hope,” she said. “I still feel her.”

