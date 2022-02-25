Mother of Las Vegas boy found dead in freezer says accused killer held daughter and her captive for months

A protection legal professional mentioned Thursday he needs a psychological well being analysis for a Las Vegas man now jailed in protecting custody after being accused of protecting a widow and her daughter captive at his house, killing the lady’s 4-year-old son and storing the boy’s physique in a storage freezer. In the meantime, the lady’s lawyer mentioned she was locked in a room and separated from her kids for months.

Brandon Lee Toseland’s public defender, Scott Espresso, informed reporters following Toseland’s transient courtroom look on a homicide cost that though his consumer intends to plead not responsible, the allegations in the case invited a competency assessment.

BACKGROUND OF ABUSE: The Las Vegas man accused of killing a toddler and concealing his physique in a freezer for a number of months beforehand confronted home violence prices and was ordered to attend counseling, data obtained by the eight Information Now I-Workforce say https://t.co/b6fFNjSQlX #8NN — eight Information Now (@8NewsNow) February 24, 2022

“That is the very first thing we are going to look into, to see if he is in a position to go ahead” with courtroom proceedings, Espresso mentioned. He added that he had not but reviewed proof collected by police.

Toseland, 35, stood silently, staring down at his handcuffed arms, as a Las Vegas choose ordered him to stay jailed pending one other courtroom listening to Monday. Toseland beforehand confronted home violence prices and was ordered to attend counseling, in keeping with data obtained by CBS affiliate KLAS-TV.

Prosecutor Richard Scow informed the choose that the kidnapping and homicide case in opposition to Toseland will likely be consolidated at the moment.

Police arrested Toseland on Tuesday, after the woman delivered a handful of sticky notes to her elementary college instructor that mentioned the mom was being held captive at Toseland’s home and thought the woman’s brother was dead, authorities mentioned Wednesday.

A lawyer talking for the lady and her household mentioned in a press release that she endured months of bodily, sexual and emotional abuse by Toseland, who informed her he would kill her kids if she left him.

The legal professional, Stephen Stubbs, mentioned the lady doesn’t need her identify made public.

Stubbs mentioned the mom, in her 20s, knew Toseland as an acquaintance of her husband, the daddy of her kids, who died in January 2021 of a respiratory sickness at age 29. Stubbs mentioned the woman is 7.

After the three moved into Toseland’s home in March 2021, Stubbs mentioned Toseland coated home windows, used video surveillance, took the mom’s cellphone, lower her ties to her household and dealt with her social media. It was not instantly clear if Toseland was employed.

“For almost all of the time, the mom was handcuffed, certain and/or locked up,” Stubbs mentioned.

Police mentioned they found handcuffs in the automobile in which Toseland was stopped and arrested after the daughter delivered the notes to highschool. The woman’s mom was with him.

The mom informed investigators she had not seen her son since December 11, when she mentioned Toseland informed her the boy had turn out to be unwell however blocked her from seeing him.

Later, Toseland informed the mom the boy was dead, police mentioned in an arrest report, “and mentioned she wouldn’t be allowed to see his physique as a result of he would lose his freedom.” The report famous that Toseland by no means reported the boy’s demise to police or paramedics.

The girl informed police she had been abused by Toseland and was not allowed to depart the home alone or enter the storage.

“Mr. Toseland’s home was fortified with locks, window alarms, movement sensors, video cameras, gates, keyhole entrances to each room — wanted a key to go in or out — and the home windows have been coated,” Stubbs mentioned, in keeping with CBS affiliate KLAS-TV. “Mr. Toseland took over the sufferer mom’s social media, automobile keys, and cellphone, contacted her work through textual content message to stop her job in December 2021.”

Police Lt. Ray Spencer mentioned the lady labored till December as a phlebotomist, a well being care technician amassing blood samples from sufferers.

Stubbs mentioned that in automobile journeys, the mom found a pen and pad of sticky notes in the automobile and wrote the notes her daughter was in a position to ship to her instructor.

Police mentioned the notes mentioned the lady was being held in opposition to her will, “didn’t know the whereabouts of her toddler and … believed the kid was presumably deceased.”

Detectives mentioned in addition they found sand and particles from the yard inside a U-Haul truck parked in entrance of Toseland’s house, KLAS-TV reported. Investigators left the house on Wednesday night time with a number of proof baggage after processing the residence for 24 hours.

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating the demise of a toddler who was found in a freezer. KLAS/Madison Kimbro

