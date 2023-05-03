Mother, three children killed in Lake Wales quadruple shooting

Homicide detectives are these days investigating the killing of 4 people in Lake Wales, Florida. The incident passed off on Tuesday evening on the Sunrise Park flats advanced, which ended in the demise of a mom and her three children.

According to stories, officials gained a clinical name at round 8:51 p.m. and upon arrival, they discovered the our bodies of three adults and a kid who had suffered gunshot wounds. While the police have now not but recognized the reason in the back of the shooting, they’re interesting to the general public for any information that may lend a hand find the suspect, 38-year-old Al Stenson.

Investigators imagine he may well be residing in the similar rental because the sufferers and most likely injured as smartly. If any person has information on his whereabouts, they’re suggested to touch the Lake Wales Police Department at (863) 678-4223 or dial 911.

The investigation remains to be in its initial degree and the police have now not recognized any suspects. However, they’re urging any person with information at the shooting to come back ahead and discuss with Detective Ricky Hartwell via contacting the aforementioned quantity.

If a person needs to stay nameless, they are able to nonetheless document any information and be eligible for a money praise via calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.