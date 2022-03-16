Motorcyclist crashes on rising drawbridge

A motorcyclist crashed on a rising drawbridge in Daytona Seaside on Saturday morning, narrowly lacking falling into the Halifax River beneath.The Georgia biker was on the town for Bike Week.He crashed by means of a lowered site visitors arm, fell or jumped off his bike, and the motorbike ended up dangling over the river by its trailer.The person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening accidents.He informed police he didn’t see the lowered site visitors arms as a result of he was wiping rain off his helmet’s face defend.Police say the crash precipitated $5,000 in harm to the motorbike. The motive force was charged with careless driving, which has a $166 advantageous.Watch the video above to see the shut name.

